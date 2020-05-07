More to come? A.F. Branco | May 7, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 1 vote. Please wait... Share:
And the last strike. We need to cut ties with China and shun countries still doing business with them. China is toxic on many levels, not just being a virus generator.
Trade war with the USA
Targeting our industries for collapse
Debt traps for developing countries
Intellectual property theft
Viruses, spyware, hacking
Making cheap products that decompose when opened
Childrens’ toys that contain lead
Unimaginably high pollution practices
Pricing other countries out of production markets and then using those resources as a weapon
Bribing our officials time and again
Mistreating its own people
Lying about everything, no matter what