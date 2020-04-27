Will Tara Reade turn out to be Joe Biden’s #MeToo nightmare? She sounds credible. That’s a big deal to the media, right? Her accusations are serious. That matters to the media, right? Joe Biden is the accused. Oh wait. Does the #MeToo movement only count if it’s targeting conservatives? The media don’t seem too concerned about Tara Reade and Joe Biden like they did for Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh. Hey Alyssa Milano… how’s your boy Joe Biden looking now?

Also, as data continue to pour in, it’s looking more and more apparent that the coronavirus is NOT a serious threat to the vast, vast majority of people. Did we really need to shut down the entire US economy? And… where is North Korea’s Kim Jong Un? He has disappeared, and no one seems to know what is going on.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

