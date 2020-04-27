Will Tara Reade turn out to be Joe Biden’s #MeToo nightmare? She sounds credible. That’s a big deal to the media, right? Her accusations are serious. That matters to the media, right? Joe Biden is the accused. Oh wait. Does the #MeToo movement only count if it’s targeting conservatives? The media don’t seem too concerned about Tara Reade and Joe Biden like they did for Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh. Hey Alyssa Milano… how’s your boy Joe Biden looking now?
Also, as data continue to pour in, it’s looking more and more apparent that the coronavirus is NOT a serious threat to the vast, vast majority of people. Did we really need to shut down the entire US economy? And… where is North Korea’s Kim Jong Un? He has disappeared, and no one seems to know what is going on.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The #MeToo communist movement and Alyssa BRAINDEAD Milano only go after anyone who is not a DemoRAT. I find it funny that the #MeToo IDIOTS will not say a word when Muslim men practice Sharia law on women. Oh, how I love hypocrites.
Alyssa Milano won’t be seen nor heard from regarding Joe Biden. She has her orders from the Commandant in House, Nancy Pelosi and company!
The leftist lap dog media, potential veeps and the Hollywood sycophants, have all made it abundantly clear, the #Me Too movement and all women must be believed only matters if you are a Republican. I saw an article today where some leftist rag was saying that the media must look into this, my question, what good does it do for the in the tank media to look into it, they won’t look for anything that would disprove slojoe’s line that he is innocent. There is a lot more credibility from this accusation that there ever was with the Kavanaugh fiasco, where even the witness for the believers refused to verify the spin. Old slojoe cannot be out of the woods without at least two FBI investigations and 6 months of a constant caterwauling from the media.
Such non-sense…the democrat party has no morals, that is why they re-elected Clinton a rapist that defiled the oval office…it doesn’t matter what Biden did…the democrat’s will vote for him whole sale!
No nightmare for scumbag Joe as long as the biased media gives him a pass. And they appear ready, hell determined, to do just that.
IMHO, this development is more a conservative Republican nightmare than a Sleepy Joe Biden nightmare. I can hardly think of a weaker candidate the democrats could put up to run against Trump. In the unlikely event the MSM would reverse and “Kavanaugh” moron Joe about all this there is a distinct possibility that Biden would “resign” as his party’s nominee (it seems he is already looking for a soft spot to fall down in), and the democrats would then draft someone who may rally the collectivists, feminists, race baiters, greenies, climate change goofballs, etc., and ultimately have a helluva chance to beat Trump. Just sayin’.
Why is this guy above the law? How can he break the law and get away with it? He molests women and takes money from the Ukraine, part of the obama lies, and is just no f*cking good!!! Along with Nancy and the other law breaking democrats, they are allowed to lie under oath and nobody does nothing about it. Democrats want to change us into socialist. Mr Trump needs to take action now and put them in jail or a firing squad