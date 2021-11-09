With Democrats on the ropes following the election defeats in Virginia plus Joe Biden’s continuing poor job performance, some House Republicans threw the Democrats a lifeline by helping Nancy Pelosi push the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill across the finish line.

Far-left Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against the bill, and it would have failed to pass in the U.S. House, except for the fact that Adam Kinzinger and twelve other Republicans voted in favor of the legislation. This gave the Democrats a win and needlessly killed the GOP momentum that is sweeping the country.

Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to take another beating. Plus, despite a court order, the Biden team plans to continue its push for unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

