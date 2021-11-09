With Democrats on the ropes following the election defeats in Virginia plus Joe Biden’s continuing poor job performance, some House Republicans threw the Democrats a lifeline by helping Nancy Pelosi push the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill across the finish line.
Far-left Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez voted against the bill, and it would have failed to pass in the U.S. House, except for the fact that Adam Kinzinger and twelve other Republicans voted in favor of the legislation. This gave the Democrats a win and needlessly killed the GOP momentum that is sweeping the country.
Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to take another beating. Plus, despite a court order, the Biden team plans to continue its push for unconstitutional vaccine mandates.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
With all there is to fight in the war against Liberalism—our own soldiers turn against us.
So, I wonder what the payoff was?
Only 11% of this $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Con & deception bill goes toward roads, bridges etc.
89% goes toward the socialist Democrat Party’s treasonous social agendas.
The 13 House RINO Republicans who voted in favor of the
Dishonest, socialist Democrat Party’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Con & deception bill are:
• Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon.
• Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.
• New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino.
• Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.
• New York Rep. John Katko.
• Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
• New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.
• West Virginia Rep. David McKinley.
• New York Rep. Tom Reed.
• New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith.
• Michigan Rep. Fred Upton.
• New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
• Alaska Rep. Don Young.
Remember these traitorous RINO Democrats during the next election.
Vote these socialist Democrat RINOs OUT of office!!
These RINO traitors can no longer be called Conservative Republicans, just like McAuliffe and his Virginia destroying crew can be called virgins. If Congress passed a law prohibiting the bundling of bills and burying their costly legalized crimes behind legitimate American needs in 2000 page bills nobody reads,,,, These so-called Representatives would have to go to actual working for a living instead of spending all their time bribing each other and cutting political deals that cut the purse strings and throats of WE THE PEOPLE,
Yes there ought to be a law, 1 item one law, one vote,,,so where are the law-makers? Apparently we elected deal makers, no law-makers yet to be found.
Time to go. Vote ’em out.
WERE they ever really conservatives?? OR HAVE THEY ALL been RINOS?