Amid all of the contrived chaos and hardship of the Wuhan Flu pandemic/panic, it is clear that some opportunistic players seek to exploit the situation for their own interests. The ever-present Dr. Fauci, of the White House “Coronavirus Task Force” appears to be one of those. And he is at it again.
To nobody’s real surprise, Fauci’s assertions line up perfectly with the leftist Democrats, who seek to supplant real, constitutional elections with “Mail in Voting,” thereby facilitating even more of the fraud upon which they base their electoral hopes.
On Sunday, Fauci said he “can’t guarantee” in-person voting for the presidential election in November will be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. This appears to be a contradiction of President Trump, who has so far insisted the election will proceed as planned and rejected alternatives like voting by mail.
Rather than defer to President Trump, to whom the ultimate decision on such a matter rests, Fauci offered an alarmist declaration that was clearly intended to undermine the President’s insistence that elections will be conducted as they historically, and constitutionally have been.
“Can’t guarantee” is one of those ultimately meaningless, agenda driven platitudes. Has any polling place ever been 100% guaranteed for safety from every possible hazard? On his presumed “authority,” are we supposed to forfeit the last remaining vestige of upholding government by the people?
—
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
Dr. Fauci, loves being on television. Fauci is a DEEP STATE Scumbag. In January and February, Fauci stated there was nothing to worry about, with regard to the coronavirus in China. Fauci and the National Institute of Health are bought and paid for by the pharmaceutical industry. Thus Fauci spits all over Hydroxychloroquine and wants the more expensive drugs from the pharmaceutical companies. Fauci said he trusts the scientists and doctors in China, even though Laura Ingraham brought up to Fauci ,that there is a communist party member standing next to the scientists and doctors, telling the scientists and doctors what to say. Fauci kept insisting he trusts “his friends” in China. Fauci is a total EDUCATED IDIOT.
He’s owned by Big Pharma, of course he’s going to promote their “new vaccine” research. And you can bet it will take at least a year before it is approved, to increase the fear factor they are working off of right now. Bigger profits that way.
Fauci has made billions with his vaccine’s. His work with the HIV people and his own PR had made him a lot of money and his position as a good doctor gave him the notability to be named as the nations medical doctor. It is just what his communist party wanted from him. He tries to appear neutral, but his answers reveal that he wants to continue the fear that the media has put on most of people of America. I think it was Churchill or Roosevelt that said “We have nothing to fear but fear it’s self”.
I do not trust Dr Fauci. Dr Fauci ties to the Clinton Foundation and the terrorist connected WHO leader. Dr. Anthony Fauci has ties to the Clinton Foundation and he announced that he’s been friends with the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.He took up for him when he was accused of favoring China. As if that weren’t bizarre enough, a few months earlier Fauci had written to Mills to tell her how much he loves — yes, loves — Clinton.
“Wow! Very rarely does a speech bring me to tears, but this one did it. Talk about telling it like it is. This was a bases-loaded home run. Please tell the Secretary that I love her more than ever you guys too, of course,” he wrote in an email dated June 2, 2012.
Is there anyone on stage with President Trump that doesn’t or hasn’t had a relationship with the Clintons? Dr. Burkes husband also worked for the Clintons.