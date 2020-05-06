Amid all of the contrived chaos and hardship of the Wuhan Flu pandemic/panic, it is clear that some opportunistic players seek to exploit the situation for their own interests. The ever-present Dr. Fauci, of the White House “Coronavirus Task Force” appears to be one of those. And he is at it again.

To nobody’s real surprise, Fauci’s assertions line up perfectly with the leftist Democrats, who seek to supplant real, constitutional elections with “Mail in Voting,” thereby facilitating even more of the fraud upon which they base their electoral hopes.

From CBS News…

On Sunday, Fauci said he “can’t guarantee” in-person voting for the presidential election in November will be safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. This appears to be a contradiction of President Trump, who has so far insisted the election will proceed as planned and rejected alternatives like voting by mail.

Rather than defer to President Trump, to whom the ultimate decision on such a matter rests, Fauci offered an alarmist declaration that was clearly intended to undermine the President’s insistence that elections will be conducted as they historically, and constitutionally have been.

“Can’t guarantee” is one of those ultimately meaningless, agenda driven platitudes. Has any polling place ever been 100% guaranteed for safety from every possible hazard? On his presumed “authority,” are we supposed to forfeit the last remaining vestige of upholding government by the people?

—

