It’s bad enough that Democrat mayors and governors want to cancel Christmas: stay home, don’t see relatives, don’t go to church. We also have the woke mob — the “happy holidays” crowd — who want to push leftwing politics rather than let people enjoy Christmas. A perfect example is the “woke” Santa who made a boy cry in a mall, because the child asked for a Nerf gun. No Nerf guns for you! What is acceptable? A “Green New Deal” poster instead?

The “woke” Santa received the ultimate piece of coal by being fired from the mall. The boy also later received a surprise visit straight from the North Pole.

Texas files suit with the Supreme Court over the illegal voting in the battleground states. Plus, the Chicago Teachers Union says the push to reopen schools is racist.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

