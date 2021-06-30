Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis must be doing something right. From banning the teaching of critical race theory to stepping in quickly following the condominium collapse in Surfside, DeSantis is gaining a lot of attention. This has also made him a target of the media.
Although currently not as strong as “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the media are quickly losing their minds over DeSantis. More and more negative — and false — stories are emerging as the media develop “DeSantis Derangement Syndrome.”
Despite incredible backlash, Jen Psaki and the White House voice support for athlete Gwen Berry’s anti-American actions. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says people need to put the record homicide numbers “in context.”
Check out today’s show for all the details.
You betcha. Like Trump, he is a thinker and a doer and he is not influenced by Media hype and Liberal efforts to delegitimize him. Imagine a Trump/DeSantis ticket—get both of them in the White House at the same time. The Swamp might drain itself—the alligators would go insane.
NO matter who we conservatives put up as a replacement, THEY WILL WHINE, complain and attack him, till they are blue in the face.
Our governor (FL) is the “rising star” in the Republican Party, so Fake News has to attack him early and often, same as they did President Trump 24/7 for (over) 4 years.
Where are the slander and libel lawsuits on the MSM? The 1st Amendment is not intended to protect the press from lying. Their only defense would be to name sources to prove they did not lie, who would then be open for the lawsuits.
Unfortunately with how the press is OVER PROTECTED, those suits won’t go anywhere, i fear..
The new conspiracy theory? He knocked the building down to gain more national attention??
Which context would that be, Sandy: Stalin’s purges? His planned famines in Ukraine?