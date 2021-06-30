Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis must be doing something right. From banning the teaching of critical race theory to stepping in quickly following the condominium collapse in Surfside, DeSantis is gaining a lot of attention. This has also made him a target of the media.

Although currently not as strong as “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the media are quickly losing their minds over DeSantis. More and more negative — and false — stories are emerging as the media develop “DeSantis Derangement Syndrome.”

Despite incredible backlash, Jen Psaki and the White House voice support for athlete Gwen Berry’s anti-American actions. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says people need to put the record homicide numbers “in context.”

Check out today’s show for all the details.

