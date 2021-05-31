Kamala Harris’ Memorial Day post has drawn considerable backlash across the internet. Rather than including a picture of Arlington Cemetery or perhaps grieving family members or a folded American flag, Kamala Harris tweeted, “Enjoy the long weekend,” and included a picture… of herself. Does she have any clue what Memorial Day is all about?
Following the criticism of her Memorial Day message and picture, Kamala Harris got back on Twitter and posted a new message the next day. Was it sincere or just damage control?
In response to a survey by Campus Reform, some college students said Memorial Day should be canceled. Plus, the media can no longer control the Wuhan lab leak theory.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“some college students said Memorial Day should be canceled”. Communist Professors should be sent to communist China permanently. That will “cancel” out their presence in the United States and we will have a better Country as a result.
I watched that on Fox’s outnumbered, and was Flabbergasted, that those kids would think Memorial day should get cancelled..
BUT THEN AGIAN< these Are college brainless brats..
They can take “Heels” with them!
Photo ops are a Dem tool of choice. Remember—Kamala is the FIRST Black woman VP in our Nation’s history. The Dems love “firsts” you know.
The story on here about the gasoline prices—she should have been standing by the sign in that picture—just to add a little insult to injury—another ploy favored by Dems. Maybe the day will come when we can look back and remember when there was a Democrat Party and savor how nice it is that it no longer exists.
Kamala Harris’ flippant tweet that included her photo and instructed her followers to have a nice weekend but failed to mention the importance of celebrating Memorial Day to remember the hundreds of thousands of patriotic Americans who shed their blood on the battlefield so we can remain a free people reveals that Harris is a narcissist who does not respect our military and is certainly not the type of person that you want to lead our nation. After experiencing a significant amount of criticism for the tweet that ignored the ultimate sacrifice made by the brave men and women of our military, Harris was forced to send a tweet the following day in an attempt to atone for her failure to mention the importance of Memorial Day. However, I believe the first tweet is the one that reveals Harris’ true character.
The closer my kids get to college age the more I am determined to see that they don’t attend a school that will indoctrinate them in a way that negates 18 years of hard work forming logical, thinking, intelligent, patriotic kids and then pay the ‘school’ for it.
One student said he “didn’t really think of it in this way” until he got to college and took “Women’s and Gender Studies classes,” which put him on a “**** the U.S.” path in life.
How did we get from the greatest generation to this ?!?
Did any of Kamala’s family ever serve in the Military?