Kamala Harris’ Memorial Day post has drawn considerable backlash across the internet. Rather than including a picture of Arlington Cemetery or perhaps grieving family members or a folded American flag, Kamala Harris tweeted, “Enjoy the long weekend,” and included a picture… of herself. Does she have any clue what Memorial Day is all about?

Following the criticism of her Memorial Day message and picture, Kamala Harris got back on Twitter and posted a new message the next day. Was it sincere or just damage control?

In response to a survey by Campus Reform, some college students said Memorial Day should be canceled. Plus, the media can no longer control the Wuhan lab leak theory.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

