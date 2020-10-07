The media meltdown is on full display as President Trump recovers from Covid-19. The media already have a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it was made worse during Trump’s visit to Walter Reed Medical Center when the president did a “drive by” for supporters. However, when President Trump returned to the White House and said, “Don’t be afraid of coronavirus,” the media went into full freakout!

The media reaction to Donald Trump’s optimism reveals the true intentions of the left. They deal in fear, and without fear, the left (media and Democrats) lose power.

Fox News’ John Roberts goes full snowflake on Twitter. Plus, former CIA Director John Brennan’s memo has Democrats in major panic mode.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel