Is a Goodyear boycott on the way? A slide from a Goodyear diversity training presentation went viral on social media, and it has the company in damage control. According to the training, Black Lives Matter apparel is permitted, but All Lives Matter apparel isn’t. Blue Lives Matter apparel along with MAGA hats are prohibited too.
However, after President Trump blasted Goodyear and suggested Americans might want to boycott the company, Goodyear “clarified” its position. The Goodyear CEO said the company most definitely supports law enforcement. Has Goodyear jumped in with BLM and the woke mob?
The Democrat convention can be summed up in two easy examples. Plus, a city council race has to be completely redone because of voter fraud.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
There are plenty of good tires on the market. No reason to buy goodyear, so I won’t.
As a private company, Goodyear has the right to engage in political fascism if it wishes to do so. It is their property and their company, so I support them as far as their right to set the standards they wish. Certainly, no one would expect the RNC to employee Biden supporters or allow signs of support for Biden to be displayed in their headquarters.
That said, it doesn’t mean that I approve of Goodyear’s policy. In fact, I emailed them and told them that while they have a right to set their own standards, I will not be buying their products since they have chosen to engage in this form of political fascism.
They need to go the other way. Every store should have blue lives matter.
They could also not be political. Stay out of it.
BLM seems to stand for Blacks that Loot and Murder. Few “trans-racial” people in there LOL.