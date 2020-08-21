Is a Goodyear boycott on the way? A slide from a Goodyear diversity training presentation went viral on social media, and it has the company in damage control. According to the training, Black Lives Matter apparel is permitted, but All Lives Matter apparel isn’t. Blue Lives Matter apparel along with MAGA hats are prohibited too.

However, after President Trump blasted Goodyear and suggested Americans might want to boycott the company, Goodyear “clarified” its position. The Goodyear CEO said the company most definitely supports law enforcement. Has Goodyear jumped in with BLM and the woke mob?

The Democrat convention can be summed up in two easy examples. Plus, a city council race has to be completely redone because of voter fraud.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

