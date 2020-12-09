If Donald Trump’s victory in the 2020 presidential race is not secured, one of America’s premier law enforcement figures says it will be the fault of Republicans.
Last week a security video revealed Democrat operatives in Atlanta pulling out several hidden suitcases filled with ballots and running them through counting machines after the media and the Republican observers were sent away because of an apparent burst water pipe in the building.
In an interview on Real America’s Voice, Bernard Kerik, the former commissioner of the New York City Police Department who is now part of the Trump defense team, blasted Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) for allowing the certification of the Georgia vote for Joe Biden.
“Every voter in Georgia has to be fuming right now,” Kerik said. “The criminality was overwhelming. The video in itself is one thing. Those numbers tell a story that basically Donald Trump won that election by far, overwhelmingly won that election. And for the governor or any one of these people to certify that election with those numbers, they’re crazy.”
So Kerik submits that if Donald Trump loses this election, it will not be because of the Democrats; it will be because of Republicans who do not have the courage to stand up and do their job.
“We have the power. We have the law behind us. We have the Constitution on our side,” he told Real America’s Voice. “If Donald Trump is not elected president in this election, the Republicans did it. Not the Democrats. The Democrats tried, but we could win this if the Republicans did their job.”
I have stated in past columns, what I think of the Governor and Secretary of State in Georgia. They did not want Trump to win the election.
THERE IS AN OLD SAYING MY DAD USED TO SAY.
you can’t fight city hall.
or any gubment agency.
What can you say other than a bunch unpatriotic slugs.
Republicans have no desire to be the majority party nor do they want a republican president. Their desire is to be the minority
party so they cannot be blamed for their abject failure to fix the problems of this nation. From their disastrous immigration policies to their continuing to allow government to make all health care decisions. They continue to support no fiscal responsibility and allow the (used to be known as democrats) to bring this nation to it’s knees by outlawing Christianity and become communist. Any time republicrats have been in power they have done virtually nothing for the people of this nation. The only reason they have (very little) these past four years has been due to Trump’s shaming them with truth.. Their cowardice has certainly shown through by their lack of action against the clinton crime cartel. The only difference in 90% of republicans is they lack guts enough to admit they too are democrats..
Trump symbolically became the balls of the Republican Party. If and when he’s gone, so too will be the balls.
The article title says it all. REPUBLICANS OF COURAGE.
IMO WE no longer have any.
I am ashamed of how many of our government employees do not know the “lawful law” of our country. Corporate law is for Corporations, which most attorney’s have been trained for. These Government Employees have sworn an Oath to hold an office to protect We The People. Instead We The People have been made slaves to the Government of corruption and corporate law. We must hold them accountable. Every chance you have to sue these public employees personally (not by office they hold) for violating their Oath of Office will hurt them where it hurts, the wallet.
All American schools should be required to study our Forefathers teachings to keep America FREE.