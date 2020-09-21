President Trump announced he will “fill the seat” vacated by the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump’s nominee WILL get a vote, but some “Republican” senators may cause problems. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins will not consider a nominee before the 2020 election. But what about famous “Never Trumper” Mitt Romney. What will he do?
President Trump said he will name a female Supreme Court nominee this week. With Republicans holding the Senate and the presidency, it is their duty to fill this vacancy. Will Mitt Romney stand in the way?
The Democrats are in a complete meltdown over the Ginsburg vacancy. Plus, it’s hard to have a fair election when voter rolls are filled with illegal voters.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
He might try. It’s in his character to screw over the country just to land a cheap jab at Trump. He’s done it before. He doesn’t quite have the convictions of John McCain but he’s not much better.
I’m going to make an early surprise prediction. I think there will be a handful of Democrats willing to flip and support Trump’s nominee, since this is an election year. They’re facing a total bloodbath.
Romney himself has had so many emotional meltdowns because of what Trump said of him, there is not enough solid material left to mop up. Just how many times can a man be offered the opportunity to overcome his ego and do the right thing, even if for the wrong reasons and still miss the forest for the trees, that in California are now burning down about our ears? If he was a political Tree it would not be a giant Sequoia, American tree of Liberty, but a miniature sequester, warm fuzzy pussywillow hiding alone among the weeds in isolation about to become political burnt underbrush. Time to step into the daylight, grow some cones and put country before personal vendetta.
When in his aging mind fading Biden years he is asked by his grandkids just what he did to save America during the pandemic and Battle for the lives of the American unborn, will all he be able to respond is “I shot down that good Catholic woman, just because Trump put her up while 20 million more abortions went on?”
Yeah, the Dems need to remember that every Dem running for re-election that voted against Kavanaugh’s nomination was defeated, and every Dem who voted for Kavanaugh’s nomination won re-election.
They are too blinded with HATE FOR ANYTHING Trump, to remember that.
We rebuke you, Mitt Romney, in the Name of Jesus Christ!!
I’d say …May the passion of Christ compel you.. while throwing holy water on him a couple of hundred times.. but … I’m afraid it would be useless… just like Rhinomney himself.
He certainly, could do with a good ole fashioned exorcism..
Romney belongs to Pelosi and Schumer. He will do as his masters tell him to do.
Always remember this is about the destruction of the Trump administration, his fortune and his family.
You believe it is bad now—-wait until Trump leaves office.
Romney, Collins & Murkowski & all Dem Senators should be forced to explain why they could possibly object to any SC justice who promises to strictly adhere to constitution as they are sworn to do.
No one should vote for a rogue SC justice like RBG who publicly said she would not recommend our constitution for other nations & in 2016 publicly admitted personal animosity toward a conservative & Repub presidential candidate.
Aren’t there laws against committing & inciting sedition, subversion & insurrection?
The Dem Party is now a political party of admitted seditionists & subversives who have used their elected office to threaten & incite violence, terror & insurrection against political opponents & the public at large if they do not submit to Dem Party tyranny.
Schumer, Harris, Maxine Waters, Pelosi, AOC, Tlaib & Omar to name a few should all be arrested for publicly threatening violence & revolt against the president, SC justices & other political opponents & for publicly inciting & legally protecting various terrorist groups to riot in the streets, kill cops & assault / terrorize citizens / businesses who oppose Dem Party.
Apologies won’t cut it.
Arrest & prosecution of all involved is only remedy for the last 4 years of constant & deliberate acts of subversion, sedition, political oppression & the violence, terror & destruction organized, supported & illegally protected by Dem Party & allies.
THEY SHOULD, but i doubt anyone will dare make them answer that.
I hope Mitt (aka Carlos Danger), Susan Collins and any other Republicans who vote against Trump’s nominee for SCOTUS are ready to explain to the American People why THEY don’t care about the votes of WE, THE PEOPLE (who elected Trump).
Now, if they can cite some provision in the United States Constitution that even HINTS that the Present should not nominate someone to fill a vacancy on the Court – then, I’d be happy to listen to their argument.
HOWEVER, I believe their position is based COMPLETELY on their personal HATRED of Donald Trump (and/or Conservatives in general).
Somehow I doubt that the people who voted FOR them (Mitt, Collins, etc.) WANTED to leave judicial appointments to ANY Democrat President (and Senate)… If they HAD, they would have voted FOR Hillary, and SHE would be Present appointing RBG’s replacement.
Romney, Collins & Murkowski need to just ask themselves one question. If the tables were turned and this was a Democrat president, would the Democrats be going to wait until after the election to nominate Ruth’s successor??? I think we all know the answer to that.
WE know, exactly what these traitors, would do, if the tables were turned!
I was thinking Biden would possibly nominate Whoopie Goldberg to the
Supreme Court but forgot to add Maxine Waters, also one of his best
people just ahead of Mitt Reprobate…….William
ALL three of those named, need to be PUBLICLY FORCED TO switch parties… NONE OF THEM Are conservatives, let alone republicans!