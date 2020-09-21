President Trump announced he will “fill the seat” vacated by the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Trump’s nominee WILL get a vote, but some “Republican” senators may cause problems. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins will not consider a nominee before the 2020 election. But what about famous “Never Trumper” Mitt Romney. What will he do?

President Trump said he will name a female Supreme Court nominee this week. With Republicans holding the Senate and the presidency, it is their duty to fill this vacancy. Will Mitt Romney stand in the way?

The Democrats are in a complete meltdown over the Ginsburg vacancy. Plus, it’s hard to have a fair election when voter rolls are filled with illegal voters.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel