What’s the next step in the leftwing education plan? Just ask Oregon Gov. Kate Brown who signed a bill promoted by Oregon Democrats that eliminates education proficiency standards for high school students. Apparently, the leftwing remedy for educational “equity” is to make everyone stupid.
Oregon will eliminate proficiency standards for reading, math, and other subjects. This is happening as schools attempt to further indoctrinate our children with critical race theory and other leftist ideals. Is it any wonder that today’s students favor socialism in record numbers?
Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators vote to approve the Biden infrastructure bill. Plus, the crisis at the border keeps getting worse.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The Dem Party is in charge of entire nation now & they can’t permit education in reading, writing, math, English language comprehension or practical thinking skills that would negatively affect Dem Party ability to impose & maintain tyranny.
Besides, you don’t need brains, education or any useful skills or morals at all to be the violent / career criminals, BLM/antifa/LGBTQ mob activists, race baiters, climate change hucksters, teacher / public union grifters & bullies or foreign illegal aliens that make up the base of the Dem Party.
This proves that those who vote for the Democrat Party have low intellect.
And the Democrat Party only can survive if its supporters are as intelligent as a crayon.
Democrat party supporters operate strictly on emotion, with very little cohesive thought, and who simply do not understand human morality or basic economics. “I will NOT negotiate.” Democrats are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and destructive beliefs. The Democrat Party’s intensions are : Rule and Ruin”. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The treachery of the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds. 🙁
The intensions of this dishonorable, dishonest, traitorous, immoral, socialist Democrat Party is “To Rule and Ruin”. 🙁 🙁 🙁
And Democrat FOOLS keep voting these Democrat political executioners into office to put them on a leash.
When you come onto a site such as this one and read the articles, you realize how saturated our country has become with pure unadulterated ignorance. You have to wonder if proficiency standards haven’t already been eliminated nationwide.
I would venture to say that most position holders in government and education have at least a four-year degree—they at least fulfilled some set of requirements in order to get it, but their brains are not functioning properly at all. To even suggest this kind of insanity is educational malpractice.
Proficiency in stupidity is not going to serve this country well and it is pure thoughtlessness to send students out into the world so ill prepared that they don’t even have basic skills to conduct basic Life functions. The door needs to be slammed on this idea good and hard.