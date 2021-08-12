What’s the next step in the leftwing education plan? Just ask Oregon Gov. Kate Brown who signed a bill promoted by Oregon Democrats that eliminates education proficiency standards for high school students. Apparently, the leftwing remedy for educational “equity” is to make everyone stupid.

Oregon will eliminate proficiency standards for reading, math, and other subjects. This is happening as schools attempt to further indoctrinate our children with critical race theory and other leftist ideals. Is it any wonder that today’s students favor socialism in record numbers?

Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators vote to approve the Biden infrastructure bill. Plus, the crisis at the border keeps getting worse.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

