HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has suspended one of its faculty members after a video clip in which she says she wished Trump supporters would catch the COVID-19 virus and die before the election went viral on social media.
Professor Jennifer Mosher, of the school’s Biology department, was teaching a virtual class session Wednesday when she commented on supporters of President Donald Trump at an indoor political rally not wearing masks.
Friday Marshall University released the following statement:
“Marshall University this morning announced it is aware of an overtly political statement made by a faculty member in a recent virtual classroom session and widely circulated on social media. The University does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to elittle people or wish harm on those who hold differeing political views. The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation. there will be no further comment on this personnel matter at this time.”
This is an excerpt from WOWK News.
Hear Mosher’s comments:
Assistant Professor Jennifer Mosher at Marshall University says she wishes all Trump supporters die…. She has been suspended pic.twitter.com/gBMGbd5ULX
— 🇺🇸🦅M💥A💥G💥A🦅🇺🇲 (@BlessUSA45) September 19, 2020
