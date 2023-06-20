Joe Rogan took to Twitter over the weekend to blast Covid vaccine propagandist Peter Hotez. Rogan offered to donate $100,000 to charity if Hotez would debate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. regarding Covid vaccines. Hotez claims that Rogan and Kennedy are spreading “Covid misinformation.”

Hotez has refused to debate Kennedy on Rogan’s “Joe Rogan Podcast,” saying he’s willing to discuss covid, but not debate. Considering all the misinformation that Hotez has spread, his response to Rogan is not surprising.

Mark Cuban says going woke is good for business. Plus, Karine Jean-Pierre says she’s an historic figure.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

