Scores of high school and junior high students have walked out of class in order to protest ICE operations around the country. So many schools cannot teach students how to read or write, but these schools are quite skilled in molding the students into leftwing activists.
Our school system is supposed to be about education, not indoctrination. These kids should be learning to read and write. They can protest on their own time.
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We all know who is behind this, the question is where were they when Slick Willy and Jug Ears (The Deporter in Chief) were in office.
WORKING On creating activists.
“The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.” – Karl Marx
Today it is our schools and educational systems which have been sold out to the communist planted 5th columnists and secular Democrat Socialists, and our own children became the ropes whom they use to hang and destroy our former workable Christian founded nation.
1Corinthians3:16-17
“Don’t you know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in your midst? If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy that person; for God’s temple is sacred, and you together are that temple.”
We took out the constraining concepts of a just and forgiving God first out of our government, and then out of our schools. Clean spirits cannot dwell within an unclean temple, and when drove god out, we dirtied up our Educational temples, nature whom abhors a vacuum, allowed the lowest forms of human behavior to fill the emptiness that remained in the culling. Destroy the temples and the destruction of the individual citizen soon follows, then the entire nation.
Should schools allow I.C.E. protests?
No. And they darn sure should not be organizing or encouraging. Unless, that is, they are encouraging them to study.
ESPECIALLY without parental PERMISSION!
According to some radio and internet stories some schools are SENDING these kids out to protest on their own .I am talking ,school is out for today .go riot and have a good time ! Not high schoolers ,but jr.high and elementary kids just turned loose on their own .
BECAUSE they hope something bad happens, then they can cry to their useless idiots in the media, about how “BAD/WRONG ICE” and the right is, for injuring kids!
Correct !Iluminauto.- The comunists and most other tyrants despots and kings put systems in place to corrupt the children .Once the slimey teachers are in place they begin the indoctranation , Soon the kids are goose stepping.flying the hammer &scycle and snitching out their parents to the stazi ,or maybe ,
god help us the F.B.I, .