Scores of high school and junior high students have walked out of class in order to protest ICE operations around the country. So many schools cannot teach students how to read or write, but these schools are quite skilled in molding the students into leftwing activists.

Our school system is supposed to be about education, not indoctrination. These kids should be learning to read and write. They can protest on their own time.

President Trump’s latest polling points to areas of concern. Plus, Democrats are up in arms over voter ID.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel