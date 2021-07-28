Corporate America has caved once again to the cancel culture and the woke radical left. The latest “victim” is the Cleveland Indians baseball team who announced that the team will now be named the Cleveland Guardians. The only ones complaining about the old name were liberal elites. So, who will be the next team to be canceled?

Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo is gone. In his place will be a baseball with wings. Will the Kansas City Chiefs survive? What about the Atlanta Braves or the Chicago Blackhawks?

Twitter is targeting accounts that support election audits. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for abolishing America’s prisons.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

