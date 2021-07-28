Corporate America has caved once again to the cancel culture and the woke radical left. The latest “victim” is the Cleveland Indians baseball team who announced that the team will now be named the Cleveland Guardians. The only ones complaining about the old name were liberal elites. So, who will be the next team to be canceled?
Cleveland’s Chief Wahoo is gone. In his place will be a baseball with wings. Will the Kansas City Chiefs survive? What about the Atlanta Braves or the Chicago Blackhawks?
Twitter is targeting accounts that support election audits. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for abolishing America’s prisons.
I really don’t care. One less thing I’m going to fret over.
When the Cleveland Indians changed their name, the Cleveland team should have changed their name to the Cleveland Woke! What a gutless owner, bowing to the liberal safe space elites.
I haven’t seen anyone “take a knee” or turn their back on the flag or National Anthem in Pro Golf (yet), Professional Poker, or Pro Bowling, so I still watch those. Everything else, including NASCAR, I gave up several years ago. Won’t watch a bunch of over-paid “athletes(?)” expressing their “opinions & politic views” on their bully pulpits. I DON’T CARE.
Maybe they’ll start up a Pro Basket Weaving League, or a Pro Knitting League. Would be better than watching a bunch of over-paid losers disrespecting the flag & country.
Keep the logo without the feather.
History of the racist Democrats.
July 2020
Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Redskins, has long resisted changing the team’s name despite complaints that it is racist.
Snyder has been steadfast in his insistence to keep the name, even in the face of governmental and activist pressure to change it.
Do you think leftists are the slightest bit troubled by the public’s overwhelming opposition to their crusade to force the Washington Redskins to change their name?
Despite Democrats ongoing effort to convince Native Americans and the rest of us that Native Americans must be offended by the long-standing name, the polls don’t seem to be moving in their direction. But that hardly deters them. They are the final arbiters of who may be offended.
In the end, this liberal crusade has little to do with protecting the sensitivities of Native Americans and everything to do with liberal Democrats setting themselves up as their guardians. Their practice of patronizing groups cannot yield to the facts. The Democrats cause transcends reality. For the cause is not defending the oppressed or the downtrodden but about making themselves look wonderful with their latest political Con.
Now we have another ball team bowing down to the racist Democrat’s WOKE.
I’m waiting for The New England Patriots to be pressured into changing their name cause, the word patriot will cause someone to have A micro-aggression. Because being A “patriot” offends some pink-o lefty.
The solution is a revival of Christianity in our country, and this is not organized religion. Over turning Roe vs Wade would be a great step toward this end.
Under the insane dictates of mindless liberals, the state of Oklahoma (and several other states) will have to change its name along with many of the names of counties and cities and rivers NATIONWIDE.
Who do the woke mental midgets think owned the Americas before the white people got off of the boats?
Might as well get the very end of all this name changes and get to the big one: Change United States of America to Divided States of African Americans. This would be very welcomed by those who are always using a race card.