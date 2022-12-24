Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, John Cornyn, and fifteen other Senate Republicans joined the Democrats in passing the omnibus spending bill that is loaded with earmarks and woke spending. The bill even includes funding for border security… just not in America.

Senate Republicans could have rallied around an option to fund the government until control of the House goes to the Republicans in just a few weeks. Instead, they voted to hurt the U.S. economy, increase inflation, and add to the federal debt. Way to go!

Mitch McConnell joins Democrats in supporting the massive omnibus spending bill. Plus, the border crisis is so bad, even MSNBC is covering it.

