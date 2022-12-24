Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, John Cornyn, and fifteen other Senate Republicans joined the Democrats in passing the omnibus spending bill that is loaded with earmarks and woke spending. The bill even includes funding for border security… just not in America.
Senate Republicans could have rallied around an option to fund the government until control of the House goes to the Republicans in just a few weeks. Instead, they voted to hurt the U.S. economy, increase inflation, and add to the federal debt. Way to go!
Mitch McConnell joins Democrats in supporting the massive omnibus spending bill. Plus, the border crisis is so bad, even MSNBC is covering it.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Here is a full list of RINO Republican senators who voted in favor of the insane $1.7 Trillion omnibus spending bill:
Roy Blunt (Missouri)
John Boozman (Arkansas)
Shelley Capito (West Virginia)
Susan Collins (Maine)
John Cornyn (Texas)
Tom Cotton (Arkansas)
Lindsey Graham (South Carolina)
Jim Inhofe (Oklahoma)
Mitch McConnell (Kentucky)
Jerry Moran (Kansas)
Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)
Rob Portman (Ohio)
Mitt Romney (Utah)
Mike Rounds (South Dakota)
Richard Shelby (Alabama)
John Thune (South Dakota)
Roger Wicker (Mississippi)
Todd Young (Indiana)
I am disgusted at the recent descent of John Cornyn into Swamp society. I have voted for this SOB on numerous occasions. It’s obvious he has no plans for running again after his term is up, but I can’t understand exactly what his motivations are for trying to wreck the national economy by signing on to this garbage bill. He didn’t use to support this ****. Has he had a stroke or something? I don’t get it.
I am not surprised at all with Cornyn. He has become quite the establishment republican who has been in D.C. far too long. In Central Texas it is a common saying that “it must be an election because Cornyn is talking like a conservative (only every sixth year sadly”
I was going to comment on this subject, but I can already feel my blood pressure rising.
MERRY CHRISTMAS, EVERYBODY !!
And I could care less if anyone’s “offended”.