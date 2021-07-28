Billionaire George Soros is a major financial supporter of the “defund the police” movement that has swept through American cities, with Federal Election Commission (FEC) records revealing that the far-left activist spent $1 million to forward the campaign.

Decreasing police, increasing crime

According to campaign finance data accessible to the public via the FEC’s website, Soros made a million-dollar donation on May 14 to the Color of Change Political Action Committee – which describes itself as “the nation’s largest online racial justice organization” dedicated to remove police from America’s streets.

“Policing is a violent institution that must end,” Color of Change PAC proclaimed in its press release. “We imagine a country where there is enough money to educate our children, care for our sick and feed those who are financially unstable. Defunding the police allows for this vision.”

Instead of overtly declaring its mission to remove policing and law and order from the streets that has proven to escalate crime, the radical left group claims that its activism promoting social welfare programs will bring peace and justice.

“We help people respond effectively to injustice in the world around us,” Color of Change insists on its website. “As a national online force driven by 7 million members, we move decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.”

Manipulating messaging to stoke division

As Republicans move to root out election fraud and ensure fair elections through requiring voters to show identification and weeding out vote harvesting by minimizing mail-in voting, the left-wing group has taken to social media to spread disinformation – ceasing the opportunity to create racial tensions and rack in millions.

“Right-wing politicians have done everything in their power to get Black votes thrown out, Color of Change PAC tweeted on May 19. “Corporations play a huge part in keeping these kinds of politicians in power & we cannot allow it to continue. Take action now – for the sake of our democracy.”

In a recent fundraising effort, the activist group is promoting defunding the police through a petition titled, ““TAKE ACTION: Defund the police, and invest in communities now!”

“[Color of Change PAC is committed to establish a] society that functions for ALL of us … we must begin by divesting from and dismantling the systems that unjustly harm Black people,” Color of Change’s online petition reads.

The group has used the George Floyd tragedy to pitch its false claim that all police are racist and target blacks so that it can remove all law enforcement from the streets.

“Defund the police is a movement that calls for slashing the budgets of traditional police departments and instead investing the money in social programs and alternative means of law enforcement,” the Western Journal explained. “Though the movement enjoyed some appeal during the months after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, people gradually began to become disillusioned with it after it backfired as crime rates rose and police departments were not able to handle situations due to reduced funding.”

Claiming police – not crime – is the problem

Color of Change President Rashad Robinson praised the decision of the Minneapolis City Council to enforce major funding cuts to the Minneapolis Police Department.

“Policing is a violent institution that must end,” Robinson stated in a Color of Change press release. “We imagine a country where there is enough money to educate our children, care for our sick and feed those who are financially unstable. Defunding the police allows for this vision.”

Another one of the group’s leaders, Color of Change Campaign Director Malachi Robinson, referred to police as nothing more than domestic terrorists when interviewing with a daily in Brooklyn, New York.

“What we were demanding was for transformation, for real change and for the end of police terrorizing Black and Brown communities,” he told BK Reader last month. “This movement is demanding a reimaging of public safety – we are saying no more police and no more mass incarceration. We’re saying we need to invest in our communities and the things that keep our communities really safe.”

Open Society Foundations – Soros’ philanthropic organization – disclosed that it donated more than $1 million in 2018 and 2019 to Color of Change, and his generous support of the far-left group has not diminished.

“According to FEC data, Soros is thus far the biggest financial contributor to Color of Change this year, followed by Propel Capital Network, which has donated $50,000,” the Journal informed. “The group raised a total of $2,062,858.73 from ‘contributions and other receipts’ and spent $2,450,118.66 in ‘purchases and payments,’ according to the FEC.”