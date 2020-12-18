The fake news from CNN doesn’t stop with attacks against President Trump. This week, the anti-Trump network turned its attention to First Lady Melania Trump with a bogus headline and story of how she “broke hospital rules” regarding coronavirus and face masks when she paid a visit to a children’s hospital. Melania Trump was reading a book to children and actually followed the hospital’s covid policies. That didn’t stop CNN from running with their fake news headline.

Shouldn’t an event with the First Lady and children be celebrated. Why would CNN go on the attack? Are there any real journalists left?

Dr. Fauci’s prediction of a coronavirus surge over Thanksgiving falls flat. Plus, a Trump administration official compiles a report titled “The Immaculate Deception.”

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

