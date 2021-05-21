Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot “celebrated” her two-year anniversary in office by granting a series of one-on-one interviews to reporters under one condition. No white reporters were allowed to participate. Lightfoot complained about the Chicago media being “overwhelmingly white,” so her remedy was to be blatantly racist.

According to Lightfoot, it’s apparently ok to be racist in order to combat racism. It’s apparently ok to exclude in order to be inclusive. Imagine if a conservative did this!

The Texas legislature just passed a major pro-life bill that has Planned Parenthood freaking out. Plus, leftists continue to push critical race theory.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

