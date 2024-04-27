Former President Donald Trump issued a challenge to President Joe Biden in New York on Friday to debate “any time he wants.”

Required to be in court during his ongoing “hush money” trial, President Trump openly called on President Biden, who was in New York, to come down to the courthouse to engage in a debate, saying, “I’m here. I’m ready, willing, and able.”

Addressing reporters as he left court for the day, President Trump expressed his readiness to hold the debate at any location, even suggesting the White House as a venue, but questioned President Biden’s willingness.

“I just want to say that I’ve invited Biden to debate. He can do it anytime he wants, including tonight. I’m ready. Here we are. I’ve invited him to the courthouse that he has us tied up in, his administration,” President Trump said.

Following the eighth day of his New York criminal trial, the former president indicated in a Truth Social post that he would “wait around” after court proceedings for President Biden to show up for a debate. However, President Biden has since returned to Washington.

The former president asserted that the trial was part of a “well-coordinated attack on a political opponent” being orchestrated from Washington. “It’s the only way he thinks he can win,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

“Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters,” President Trump wrote.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee, who stressed the need for a debate weeks earlier during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, offered multiple options for the debate timing.

He proposed weeknights on national television, including a suggestion to hold it next week during his campaign rally in Michigan, a state he accused President Biden of damaging due to his policies on the auto industry.

“I’m here. I’m ready, willing, and able,” President Trump said.

The former president suggested evenings due to attending proceedings for his hush money criminal trial in New York. He is required to be present in court every day except for Wednesdays.

He added: “But you tell me where. But we’re ready. He’s obviously not showing up now. We’ve heard nothing. But he said today that, ‘Oh, I’d love to debate.‘ But he won’t debate. I don’t think he’ll debate. Maybe he will. Maybe he will. I’m not sure he has a choice.”

Biden ‘Happy’ to Debate Trump, But ‘Don’t Know When’

President Biden’s response to the challenges has been less concrete.

Earlier on Friday, during an interview with Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern, President Biden vaguely confirmed his willingness to debate President Trump, saying, “I am, somewhere. I don’t know when, but I’m happy to debate him.”

In March, following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s response was also vague, saying that a debate with President Trump “would depend upon his behavior.”

The Biden administration has also cited concerns over finding a fair moderator.

Presidential debates have been customary since the 1970s, considered a test for candidates who face potentially unfriendly questions without aids or teleprompters.

During a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, on April 13, President Trump stressed that a debate between the two rivals for the White House must occur in front of the nation.

“We have to debate because our country is going in the wrong direction so badly. While it is a little bit typical early, we have to debate, we have to explain to the American people what the hell is going on.”

The Commission on Presidential Debates proposed three dates in September and October for presidential debates, but the Trump campaign has pushed for earlier dates, citing concerns over early voting.

“By the date of the first proposed debate, September 16, 2024, over 1 million Americans will have likely voted,” wrote Trump co-managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, arguing for an earlier debate schedule to ensure voters hear from the contenders before casting their ballots.

The two men debated twice during the 2020 general election, with then-candidate Biden notably becoming irritated by President Trump in the first debate, saying “Will you shut up?”

The Epoch Times contacted the White House for comment.

T.J. Muscaro and The Associated Press contributed to this report.