Greta Thunberg, coronavirus expert? That’s the message CNN was sending out when they picked Thunberg for their CNN coronavirus town hall. Known for her scripted speeches on climate change, apparently Greta Thunberg is now a coronavirus outbreak authority as well. In CNN’s coronavirus panel, a number of leftwing “experts” were questioned about the pandemic. Thunberg offered her insights on children for a virus that statistically does not affect children.

The media did a terrible job of covering major news stories this week. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims that the Green New Deal costs zero dollars.

