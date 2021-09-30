Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both contradicted Joe Biden’s claims regarding the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Both Milley and Austin testified before the Senate on their troop recommendation, something that Joe Biden said did not happen. Who’s in charge?

Milley and Austin claimed that they recommended 2,500 U.S. troops to remain in Afghanistan to hold back the Taliban. During a recent interview, Biden said he received no such advice.

Nancy Pelosi is losing control of the far-left, House radicals. Plus, Virginia Democrat Terry McAuliffe makes a stunning claim about parents and education.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

