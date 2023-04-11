Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines is blasting the trans mob following a speaking appearance at San Francisco State University. Gaines swam for the University of Kentucky’s women’s team and claims to have been assaulted by a man in a dress after speaking about women’s sports.
Gaines was invited to speak at the university by Turning Point USA. Gaines has been a vocal critic of NCAA policies which allow men to compete on women’s sports teams. Gaines also blasted the university for condoning the violence against her.
The Pentagon is examining a massive leak of secret documents. Plus, a California Democrat says the amber alert system is racist.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The LGBTQ Con and deception is just to want “equality, acceptance and tolerance.”
These LGBTQ’s are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against GOD and nature,
Who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies of Organized LGBTQ mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone and anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
Have you noticed that just about everything that God has declared a Sin or an abomination, the Democrat Party and its supporters, encourage, promote, support and protect.
Romans 1:32 Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
When the left is ‘violent’, its “Peaceful free speech”.
When conservatives ARE ACTUALLY PEACEFULLY Using free speech, its “violence”.