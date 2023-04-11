Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines is blasting the trans mob following a speaking appearance at San Francisco State University. Gaines swam for the University of Kentucky’s women’s team and claims to have been assaulted by a man in a dress after speaking about women’s sports.

Gaines was invited to speak at the university by Turning Point USA. Gaines has been a vocal critic of NCAA policies which allow men to compete on women’s sports teams. Gaines also blasted the university for condoning the violence against her.

The Pentagon is examining a massive leak of secret documents. Plus, a California Democrat says the amber alert system is racist.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

