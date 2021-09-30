Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday apologized to Gen. Mark Milley for what she called “despicable” questioning of the top military general by fellow Republican lawmakers during a congressional hearing, as the Joint Chiefs chairman fielded questions about comments he made following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and phone calls he had with a Chinese official to assure them that the U.S. was not preparing an attack.
Cheney, during a House Armed Services Committee hearing about the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, opened her five minutes of questioning by discussing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing that some lawmakers “failed to do their duty.”
“General Milley you found yourself in your constitutionally prescribed role, standing in the breach. And for any member of this committee for any American to question your loyalty to our nation to question your understanding of our Constitution, your loyalty to our Constitution, your recognition and understanding of the civilian chain of command is despicable,” Liz Cheney said.
No one should question Gen. Milley's loyalty to our country, commitment to the Constitution or to the civilian chain of command.
We all should thank him for standing in the breach and following his duty during a time of peril for our nation. pic.twitter.com/NN3foJBYc5
— Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) September 29, 2021
Needless to say other GOP Congressmen had a clearer view of the actions of Milley and other top commanders. Here’s a sample:
Who cares what Liz Cheney says she will probably end up a Democrat next time around. She is just another useless lying life time politician.
Who cares? You sound just like all those people who didn’t care what Obama said, didn’t care what Joe Biden said, they’re never gonna get elected.
Who cares what’s going on in California? That’s never gonna bother me. Who cares?
I do. Liz Cheney doesn’t intend to be a Democrat. She is part of the GOP establishment. She has used Wyoming but she’s a Beltway baby setting out to restore what she sees as the glory of the Bush/Cheney days and the old men are doing all they can to finance her and help her do exactly that.
We can either pay attention and counter their efforts or we can ignore it and live under RINOs again. There are a lot of threats out there to conservatives and I’d just as soon not repeat that one.
RINOs are the enemy in our midst which good people should not elect, because RINOs love the corrupt policies and decrees of Biden’s America. Their America would be like DEM-BIDEN’S, but with a different name.
All Liz Cheny wants to do now is to save her Asx! And she hopes that she hasn’t burned her Bridges and is now , sinse theDemocrat party has used her to try & Get Donald Trump and they have no futher need for her their hope is that she willjust go away, The democrats just hope , she will just go away, By, By, Liz!
Liz Cheney’s philosophy is highly dangerous & a very incompetent position for a congressional politician to take. When questioning any high ranking official’s commitment to our country & our constitution is considered unacceptable, you now have insolated these “leaders” so that they cannot be held responsible for anything they do or say – no matter how inappropriate it may be.
Making it unacceptable to question and evaluate the words & actions of those who hold high leadership positions is dereliction of duty, because it greatly magnifies the opportunity for corruption in Government to abound unchecked, and also puts the security of American citizens at much greater risk!
Liz Cheney’s behavior over the last several years makes it very obvious why she would embrace this position of never questioning the actions of those who hold a high office. She has made it very clear that she hates to be scrutinized for anything she says or does, so she is simply applying that same mindset to the situation with General Milley.
Liz Cheny Is the kind of Politician that this Quote talks about, ” My politics, like my Religion, are the most Accomodatin kind. ” Author unknown.
she is a rat traitor and a left wing appeaser.
Kudos to Matt Gaetz for giving it to the incompetent pentagon puppets. He is one of the few GOP congressmen or senators that are willing to grill and expose the left’s sacred cows in a way the democrats attacked every conservative appointee since Bork. Putting the leftists under constant pressure is exactly what needs to happen across the board. They have been getting away with this crap for decades with the support of the corrupt national media.
liz is a joke! unfortunately she allows personal thoughts to interfere with her position.ashamed of bush supporting her,yet e all know why! our thoughts and prayers are against her sad situation our politicians have gotten us into
Um, Liz. How about you do everyone a favor and just cross over and embrace your Liberalism with the pride with the same enthusiasm you seem to have in throwing your so-called Conservative colleagues under the bus.
It would make everything easier for all in the end.
Stop pretending.
Embrace your true feelings, and admit to yourself and to us that you don’t give a rat’s class about us out here, you classless reprehensible piece of political flotsam.
I wonder if she would be apologizing about his treatment if her son or daughter were one of the 13 young soldiers that were killed.
OR one of the 13 other Service members who were wounded! Please don’t forget the sacrifices they made. Does she praise the Brass for NOT killing the real Suicide bomber that they had a drone locked on BEFORE they reached the airport? They did not fire on the real suicide bomber because, GET THIS, they didn’t want to upset the Taliban! As usual Biden’s brass chose the Taliban over American service personnel! American Mothers, Fathers, sisters, brothers, cousins, died because of BIDEN!
Nice apology, Liz. So, where were you when President Trump found himself in his Constitutionally approved role, standing in the breach. Assailed from all sides by lying politicians and sleazy ‘journalists’, he stood and brought us historically low unemployment for minorities, a booming economy, jobs (which, Obama crowed, would NEVER come back), good trade deals that benefited all sides, a historic resolution among several Mid-East nations, etc., etc. Where were you then, Liz?
Oh, right—you were one of the ones trying to prevent him from succeeding and making the Dems look like the feckless sleazebags they are.
The lawmakers she refers to were doing their duty as representatives of the people, asking probing questions which many, including Cheney, making up the cabal on the left which thinks it has rights beyond those proscribed by their positions in the government. Those questions are embarrassing in many ways because conflicting ‘facts’ indicate things are more serious meets the eye. Her position is exactly one of the problems the nation on many different fronts theses days, the questioning of authority when authority is the cause of many of the problems in the first place. It’s called accountability, and those being questioned should be held by Congress to unwavering standards instead of being given a pass because they disliked Donald Trump.
She just proves She is really a Democrat. In my opinion he committed treason. You don’t call china, period. Ok you can call china for some really good Chinese food.
Lost It Cheney told Benedict Arnold he was standing in the breach when he married a young Loyalist and wanted more money to impress her. She apologized for those who questioned his patriotism when he planned to help the British capture West Point when General George Washington would be there. She blames President Washington for the slums in Washington today.