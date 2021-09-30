Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Wednesday apologized to Gen. Mark Milley for what she called “despicable” questioning of the top military general by fellow Republican lawmakers during a congressional hearing, as the Joint Chiefs chairman fielded questions about comments he made following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and phone calls he had with a Chinese official to assure them that the U.S. was not preparing an attack.

Cheney, during a House Armed Services Committee hearing about the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, opened her five minutes of questioning by discussing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, arguing that some lawmakers “failed to do their duty.”

“General Milley you found yourself in your constitutionally prescribed role, standing in the breach. And for any member of this committee for any American to question your loyalty to our nation to question your understanding of our Constitution, your loyalty to our Constitution, your recognition and understanding of the civilian chain of command is despicable,” Liz Cheney said.

No one should question Gen. Milley's loyalty to our country, commitment to the Constitution or to the civilian chain of command. We all should thank him for standing in the breach and following his duty during a time of peril for our nation. pic.twitter.com/NN3foJBYc5 — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) September 29, 2021

Needless to say other GOP Congressmen had a clearer view of the actions of Milley and other top commanders. Here’s a sample:

