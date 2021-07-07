Critical race theory has made it into our children’s schools. From Loudoun County, Virginia to Chicago, the curriculum seeks to separate children by race and make certain children ashamed to be white. One children’s book compares “whiteness” to the devil.
The book — “Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness” — pushes an anti-law enforcement, anti-capitalist agenda, while stating that white America is the problem. This book is now required reading for children in many public schools.
Joe Biden is losing the political battle over the border crisis. Plus, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sees another weekend of violence.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
If all whites are racist, then can we say all 13% are super Predators !!! Joe Biden called them super Predators!
Larry Elder—this is a glaring example of why we can’t lighten up on race—it keeps getting shoved down our throats.
If Whiteness is the Devil—then Critical Race Theory is the Hell it came from. If I had children who came home with a textbook with this garbage in it, there would be a school put on the map—big time. Son of Thunder would be unleashing some serious fury. When school systems exhibit this level of ignorance in the name of education, no wonder students are graduating as incompetent, brainwashed, propagandized robots with a Communist mindset. The people promoting this trash should be kicked out of the country.
AOC is an economics major from a reputable college—and she is in Congress—you see what we’re getting?
This really doesn’t make any sense from the communist dummycrat point of view who wrote this CRT crap. They say there is no God, so how can they say there is a devil? Once again dummycrats show they are full of raw sewage.
I’m surprised they admit there is a devil because now they have to admit there is a God. In their warped attempts to turn the Prince of Darkness into the Prince of light,,,or in this case light skin, they defy history and reality and prove that Isaiah was right;
Isaiah 5:20-21
20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! 21 Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight!
And none so blind as they who cannot see.
Look on the bright side. With more white people being exposed to CRT, it is no longer possible for the Left to pretend that they stand for any kind of equality or social justice. CRT is not unlike the Sippenhaft laws used in Germany in the 1940s, where family members were prosecuted for crimes committed by their relatives.
Let’s see. Caucasians are 60% of the population but pay 80% of the federal income taxes. Maybe we as a race should secede from the union and form the United Caucasian States of America, and leave that other 40% with 20% of the tax revenue they have now.
The people who write the books on CRT are the Devils. They are racist, and personify the word evil. Those who follow them walk through the wide gate on their way to destruction. Marxism tries to make all people equally miserable.