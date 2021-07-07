Critical race theory has made it into our children’s schools. From Loudoun County, Virginia to Chicago, the curriculum seeks to separate children by race and make certain children ashamed to be white. One children’s book compares “whiteness” to the devil.

The book — “Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness” — pushes an anti-law enforcement, anti-capitalist agenda, while stating that white America is the problem. This book is now required reading for children in many public schools.

Joe Biden is losing the political battle over the border crisis. Plus, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sees another weekend of violence.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

