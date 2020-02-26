Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez credits Albert Einstein for her views on socialism. Mayor Pete gets accused of plagiarizing Barack Obama, and the Democrats try to out shout each other in what was supposed to be a debate. All that and more on today’s show!

Ocasio-Cortez spoke for an hour during her interview on The Breakfast Club. During that time, she spoke on democratic socialism and how it is somehow different from socialism of the past. She credits a theologian, a civil rights activist, and a physicist with helping shape her economic theory. What kind of sense does that make??

Pete Buttigieg is taking heat for just how similar some of his mannerisms and talking points are to Barack Obama. Sometimes, during a speech, Buttigieg says the exact same words in the exact same way.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

