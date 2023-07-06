While most Americans were celebrating America’s birthday on the 4th of July, the New York Times and other leftists used Independence Day to bash America. It turns out that privileged, elitist liberals just love to rant on how bad America is.
From Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream to WNBA players to Democrat officials, there were plenty of comments regarding the shortcomings of America. But, these people aren’t blind or ignorant. This is all part of the marxist agenda to destroy this country and our freedom.
Patriotism takes a big hit in new polling. Plus, cocaine is discovered at Joe Biden’s White House.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to deliberately lie, cheat and steal. To disregard the U.S. Constitution and our laws, in order to take total control of the American people by their restricting U.S. citizens their constitutional rights and freedoms, including freedom of speech. Stopping oil production, increase Spending, Taxes and the inflation cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism, enforced by their political DOJ and their FBI and IRS.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party, their RINOs and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Matthew 7:15-16 Watch out for false prophets (politicians). They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
dam them,they should be made to leave america asap with only the clothes on there back.
to the rich athelete to the corrupt politicians and antifa,blm and any other communist affiliate GET OUT!
AND Hand in their US Citizenship, when they leave..
New York, California and Illinois should be allowed to leave the union,,,,then we could declare war on them, conquer them and treat them like enemies of our country like the north treated the South for the next 20 years, namely imposing our will and most importantly common sense. If their Putin type leaders were casualties of war, so much the Better. The Democrat PartY should be treated like the conquered NAZI party, with Neuremburg trials for all the leaders.
Leave Losers !
don’t let the door hit you on the butt on your way out