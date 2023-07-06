While most Americans were celebrating America’s birthday on the 4th of July, the New York Times and other leftists used Independence Day to bash America. It turns out that privileged, elitist liberals just love to rant on how bad America is.

From Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream to WNBA players to Democrat officials, there were plenty of comments regarding the shortcomings of America. But, these people aren’t blind or ignorant. This is all part of the marxist agenda to destroy this country and our freedom.

Patriotism takes a big hit in new polling. Plus, cocaine is discovered at Joe Biden’s White House.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

