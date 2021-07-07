A video posted to Instagram captures yet another brazen act of shoplifting in San Francisco, this time at the luxury department store Neiman Marcus where at least ten people stole armfuls of designer goods and then fled without anyone trying to stop them.
The footage reveals the shoplifters leaving the Union Square store, each carrying bags of stolen items with the security tags still dangling off of them. The perpetrators then ran in different directions, with a few speeding away from the scene in a white sedan.
One person watching says, ‘They can’t do anything,’ perhaps referring to security at Neiman Marcus.
Shoplifting cases are all too common in San Francisco, where charges of property theft less than $950 in value was downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor in 2014 – meaning that store staff and security do not persue or stop thieves who have taken anything worth less than $1,000.
Close all stores in San Francisco. Then watch they cry racism. If you act like a criminal. If you think like a criminal. Then people will only see you as a criminal.
san francisco? did’nt they used to be in AMERICA?
Here in California, littering will get me in bigger trouble than shoplifting.
Hey, Nancy Pelosi, are you keeping up with the news in your hometown? Maybe you should hold a press conference out there with an American flag backdrop and outline your plans for establishing law and order. If they start stealing ice cream, it may negatively impact your lifestyle. Sounds like the **** on the streets is coming to life. Maybe you could clean that up, too, instead of wasting your time and taxpayer money in DC.
The free stolen stuff is just another Pelosi way to redistribute American wealth from the workers to the criminals that vote for Nancy. Some people buy votes with favors, others with cold cash, ohters by looking the other way while criminals who vote you into office and populate your party leadership commit mayhem. and theft by gunpoint or theft by taxes. I wonder if she gets her 10% of the San Francisco take like Joe does in his family crime business.
Recently heard on the radio that Target and Walgreens are closing all of their stores in SF. Gee, I wonder why.
I see Frisco losing about 50% of the businesses in the city and stores hiring guards not to arrest but beat the snot out of thieves. And losing 75%+ of its tourist trade. Smooth move dufuses.
This video and many similar videos will make excellent campaign ads. Do Democrats have any shame? In almost every Democrat enclave, crime waves are happening. Rat politicians blame everyone but themselves.
California has been downgrading everything for years. Grand Theft got a larger minimum just as the article states under a $1000 is no longer a felony, it’s not just SF.