Even before President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court, the leftwing attacks had already started. The media, Democrats, and far left radicals can’t bear the idea of President Trump getting a third nomination to the Supreme Court, and they are out in force to bring down Judge Barrett. One leftist is calling Barrett a “white colonizer.” What’s next?
Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to fill the seat vacated upon the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Now, the Supreme Court vacancy has become a major issue for the 2020 elections.
Joe Biden doesn’t seem to know what he’s saying or where he went to school. Plus, Mike Bloomberg is being investigated for illegal election activity in Florida.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
I’d much rather be colonized by Conservative white people, than Liberal Democrat Epstein colonies of nudists. At least your Emperor will be wearing real clothes, just like their real political solutions. “Hey Mommy, was that Bill Clinton or Joe Biden who just flashed my entire Kindergarten class, then asked the Jr. High girls for a date? How come girls keep coming into the boy’s restrooms,,,Why do bad people keep throwing dirt at that nice white woman, do they want her to turn black?” ,,,,,:Don’t worry son, the Supreme Court Jesters are about to return as the Supreme Court as adjudicators. All will be safe and well soon.”
Exactly. Give me some norsemen any day, than mudslimes..
Being called a “white colonizer” for adopting a Black kid…. and how about Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and all the rest of the the White Left-wing Hollywood elite who adopted Black kids? Are they “white colonizers” as well?