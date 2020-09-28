Even before President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court, the leftwing attacks had already started. The media, Democrats, and far left radicals can’t bear the idea of President Trump getting a third nomination to the Supreme Court, and they are out in force to bring down Judge Barrett. One leftist is calling Barrett a “white colonizer.” What’s next?

Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to fill the seat vacated upon the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Now, the Supreme Court vacancy has become a major issue for the 2020 elections.

Joe Biden doesn’t seem to know what he’s saying or where he went to school. Plus, Mike Bloomberg is being investigated for illegal election activity in Florida.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

