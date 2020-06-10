White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes on AOC! It sounds like a heavyweight fight, but it was actually the dumbest Twitter war ever. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after McEnany on Twitter in classic race-baiting fashion and ended up looking like a fool. Trump’s press secretary had no idea what would be stirred up when she addressed a question about the “defund police” movement and referenced AOC as a “Joe Biden advisor.” AOC responded like an arrogant child.
The cities that allowed rioters and looters to take over are now worried that businesses won’t come back. Seriously? Plus, Joe Biden goes after President Trump over the economy.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
