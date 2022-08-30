Not only is Joe Biden attacking so-called “MAGA Republicans” by calling them “semi-fascist,” he is also proposing one of the most fundamentally unfair policies ever. Biden is looking to force the American taxpayer (you and me) to pay for other people’s student loan debt.
Biden’s student loan bailout shifts the repayment burden from the people who took out the loans to the rest of America. When asked about the plan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t say how much it costs, how it will be paid for, or who will do the paying.
Joe Biden attacks MAGA Republicans as semi-fascist. Plus, more examples emerge of leftwing influence in America’s government-run schools.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“White House Dumbfounded On Who Will Pay For Student Loan Bailout”
No Biden and his masters are not “dumbfounded” they know exactly who will pay for the Student Loan Bailout!
It will be the taxpayers who never went to college, the workers of this country!
Exactly. This is literally yet another rob the WORK FORCE< to pay the lazy.
By Democrat’s and their own talking head Tina’s inability to even describe to the American people what their programs are really about and who gets to pay for them, soon is followed by THE PEOPLE fleeing from their deceptive words like forced mismasked citizens from a COVID Lockdown, causing legions of thinking American to rush and redefine themselves as Republican MAGAs, eschewing and fearing to labeled within the crowd as being Democrat MAGOTS. Indeed the worm is turning on the democrats who made the mistake of believing their own socialist lies, and committing the sin of actually lawlessly putting them into actions via Executive orders, that which they are unable to put into law through Congressional approval. None but the most Government dependent, and Democrat party indoctrinated are supporting Joe’s failed policies that now even their lying eyes can no longer stomach.
When it’s least expected, the Democrats get elected, then THE PEOPLE get to pay, who are never respected. Just how does wanting to make your country, your family, yourself Great Again even one ounce of fascism? The poor little lambs of the black sheep controlled Democrat party have definitely lost their way. Bahhhhh!
I’ll admit I went to college for my Associates degree in the mid-80’s when costs were much lower. I was working full-time, so I was a part-time student. Took me longer to get my degree because of that, but thas was okay. I didn’t take out any loans, just carefully managed money and sacrificed luxuries. Never even considered going into massive debt and having others pay it off. It’s called having character and being responsible.
I could have easily gotten a degree while i was active duty, even still can, via the GI bill. I just have seen NO REASON to.
Insanely desperate for voters, the Progressive Dems are clutching at straws trying to buy the youth vote with impossible promises. I think it will backfire.
IF i had my way, OVERT ATTEMPTS to buy votes like this, not only would necessitate criminal charges, BUT PERMANENTLY SEE those who PUSH these agendas through, stripped of their US citizenship, and publicly exiled from our nation…
Who else but each and every one us as American taxpayers are being stuck with the $500,000,000(billion) bill right out of our pockets!!!!! Do you also realize that this is the third income tax increase that C HEATER Joe Biden has forced on all since he took office in January 2021, when will it stop??? Dump their crooked and criminal political party crime empire all across our America in the 2022 and 2024 elections and take back our America, by kicking all Democrat Party political politicians up for elections out on their ***** into the street!!! Perfectly legal to do that !!!!!!!!! American voter “common sense at work”!!!!!!!
Joe Biden and the WH Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, should heed Mark Twain’s sage advice “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”
This student loan forgiveness will spend a lot of time in the court system. The biggest reason for that is because the president can’t eliminate debt to the United States, only congress can spend money,and forgive debt. Let’s see when the first lawsuit takes place. The American taxpayers aren’t too thrilled about paying other people’s bills, they have enough of their own to pay. This country really needs to purge every democrat in office or running for office.
THEY TIMED This so even if there IS a court hearing overturning it, IT WON’T stop the dems buying enough votes in this november’s election….
“DUMBFOUNDED”????? That’s pretty LAME!!!! This whole Admin is a total failure!!!