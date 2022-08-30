Not only is Joe Biden attacking so-called “MAGA Republicans” by calling them “semi-fascist,” he is also proposing one of the most fundamentally unfair policies ever. Biden is looking to force the American taxpayer (you and me) to pay for other people’s student loan debt.

Biden’s student loan bailout shifts the repayment burden from the people who took out the loans to the rest of America. When asked about the plan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t say how much it costs, how it will be paid for, or who will do the paying.

Joe Biden attacks MAGA Republicans as semi-fascist. Plus, more examples emerge of leftwing influence in America’s government-run schools.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

