A top FBI agent at the Washington field office reportedly resigned from his post last week after facing intense scrutiny over allegations he helped shield Hunter Biden from criminal investigations into his laptop and business dealings.
Timothy Thibault, an FBI assistant special agent in charge, was allegedly forced out after he was accused of political bias in his handling of probes involving President Biden’s son, sources told the Washington Times on Monday.
The agent was escorted out of the field office by at least two “headquarters-looking types” last Friday, the sources said.
– Read more at the NY Post
Senator Grassley Alleges FBI ‘Scheme’ to Silence Negative Hunter Biden Information
Several “highly credible whistleblowers” told Republican Senator Chuck Grassley about the FBI’s “scheme” to label and discredit negative news about Hunter Biden as “disinformation” before the 2020 election, according to letters obtained by CBS.
“The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation. The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter,” Grassley wrote in a July 25 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
– Read more at National Review
Related information on Sen. Grassley’s website: Whistleblowers’ Reports Reveal Double Standard in Pursuit of Politically Charged Investigations by Senior FBI, DOJ Officials
Grassley, Johnson call for Facebook to turn over communications with FBI over Hunter Biden story
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Some reports say Thibault was also involved with the Mar-a-Lago raid but a report on Fox News website says: Thibault was one of 13 assistant special agents in charge at the Washington field office. He was not involved in the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month at any level. If there is more clarity on this issue, we will add it.
This FBI has become nothing more that the political police gestapo of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party.
How much more destructive treason and destruction does this Democrat Party have to commit before their “useful idiot” supporters will wake up??
Their useful idiots will wake up only when their Communist masters line them up in front of a firing squad.
As demented as some are, i am not sure even THEN they will wake up, from their liberal brainwashing.
Can you just imagine what old Hoover would think about what his FBI has become. The sad part is that the handlers of Biden has also got the IRS as part of their police gestapo. The American people better wake up to the fact that the left wing democrats are doing everything they can to destroy our constitutional republic and replace it with their version of a socialist government. That makes it very important that we purge every one of them running for office, from county to federal level, this November, and then again in November 2024. If we don’t, then that second civil war that’s been talked about these last few years just might happen.
This is VERY TRUE!!!! Our country is in trouble!! People had better wake up!!!
Hoover would have busted heads open LONG before now.
Let us not forget the 51 Current and former FBI “Russian disinformation” co-conspirators who conspired to throw the 2020 election to Joe Biden who agreed to an ” I’ll cover up your crimes if you cover up mine”. If that is not an illegal Quid Quo Pro then the Democrat educational mind benders and debt benders have completed their total conquest of American morality in complete re-indoctrination of honest American values. Just measure the amount of sleaze that the Democrats keep painting on Trump and magnify by ten to get close to the real sleaze that Joe Biden gave birth to at home, whose immoral dishonest reflections are now openly revealed in his corrupted proffered failed policies given birth to in our government. Just how many ways can he steal and redistribute honest money, elections and values,,,,let me count the programs, then do a Biden family headcount.
AND why is it, all of them seem to either AVOID ANY form of punishment, or are just being “allowed to resign, on full pensions”??
yOU can bet had they done this vs any democrat, they would have been FIRED, if not criminally charged.
I suspect this Thibault character is a scapegoat to deflect more criticism.
YES!!!!! They needed a “Fall Guy”….. He probably got a promotion.
OR a golden hand shake..
This is all part of the “distraction” operation!! “Hunter’s laptop” is all “sound and fury, signifying nothing”… in the sense that it’s just the tip of the FBI corruption/treason iceberg!! They’re hoping a “little blood” will throw off the hounds and the real(!) criminals can continue to hide!!!
Biden and his “handlers” have been violating the United States Constitution on levels never thought possible and not a single person, agency or any of the dozens upon dozens of government entities have done anything about it! If President Trump violated one single area of the Constitution he would have been dragged into court, impeached a third or fourth time, let’s just say it would have been made into a major deal but when it comes to Biden, cricket’s….
The left is definitely enjoying the sick two tiered justice system that’s disturbing every American that still believes in the rule of law and our Constitution as the law of the land. Of course so many are depending on a red wave in November that is supposed to bring about investigation after investigation and hold this what is clearly a communist administration accountable. But history shows that never happens, casing point Hillary Clinton, a person that should have been executed for Treason for the very serious criminal activity she’s been involved in for decades. Where is she? Enjoying her ultra rich life. I sure hope this red wave can beat the cheating that will surely come from the left, they in no way want to ever loose power again. May the lord bless those with good hearts and a conscience.
AND even I we some how win back control, and do those investigations, DOES ANYONE REALLY EXPECT criminal charges forthcoming against any one in any of these orgs?? I fear greatly, that any investigation That does go on, will just be a SHOW.
Trump is right once again. He is and was continuously targeted and the FBI covers up a bombshell on the Biden family. This is and was election interference in the 2020 election. It is about time they recognize the fraudulent votes of dead people in the election and do a total redo of the 2020 election and also make good for the election interference. This corruption must be cleaned out to maintain America. The current Whitehouse is permitting illegals that could be terrorists or diseased, flooding and financially breaking our Country. Let us not forget the Afghanistan debacle, inflation, coming tax increases and now student loan forgiveness without having a plan to pay for it. They are either incompetent or are intentionally trying to destroy our Country
Political bias in the FBI and the gubment. Please say that’s not true. These men and women of honor and distinction would stoop to that low level. Would they? YYYYYYEEEEESSSSSS, every single day.
I believe there are still good FBI agents, but they must come forward or all trust is lost and there will be no fixing it.
These days, i honestly think EVERYONE who had honesty or goodness, has already BEEN PURGED…
Resign ??? Hell no. Criminal charges and prison time.
The Swamp Rats are running… but where is the damn Spineless Republican Establishment on this ?
Your President is being targeted and harassed, step up or resign from office.
Obstruction. Pure and simple. Should be criminally liable….
SHOULD is the kicker. WHEN IT comes to demon-rats, NO CRIME seems to get punished.
Nah! They’re using this FBI agent as a scapegoat. He must have posted or said something derogatory towards Dunce Biden. They’re using him to say ‘see, we’re firing bad FBI personnel!’ This is all a ruse. How come they haven’t marched McCabe out the doors for lying to Congress multiple times?
I agree; this guy was their scapegoat. They need to keep digging and keep “loser” Hunter in the headlines, along with all the other stupid and criminal activity swirling around this president and his administration. The midterms should be an absolute tidal wave of red. There must be a significant amount of Biden voters remorseful about their vote. If I were one of them, I would stay home and not vote in November. Hopefully, Independents will rush to red.
The biggest joke of all is the communist Demorats want Trump charged with Election Interference.
AND more, they want him permanently stopped from ever running for office again.
Are many more rats ready to jump ship (I hope)? And now they want us to trust them that the invasion of Mar A Lago was on the up and up and that the ‘evidence’ they find, if any, is real?
When are the rest of those Barney Fife cops at the FBI going to resign?
Let’s hope loke Barney they only have one bullet and just used it.