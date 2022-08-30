A top FBI agent at the Washington field office reportedly resigned from his post last week after facing intense scrutiny over allegations he helped shield Hunter Biden from criminal investigations into his laptop and business dealings.

Timothy Thibault, an FBI assistant special agent in charge, was allegedly forced out after he was accused of political bias in his handling of probes involving President Biden’s son, sources told the Washington Times on Monday.

The agent was escorted out of the field office by at least two “headquarters-looking types” last Friday, the sources said.

Senator Grassley Alleges FBI ‘Scheme’ to Silence Negative Hunter Biden Information

Several “highly credible whistleblowers” told Republican Senator Chuck Grassley about the FBI’s “scheme” to label and discredit negative news about Hunter Biden as “disinformation” before the 2020 election, according to letters obtained by CBS.

“The information provided to my office involves concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of derogatory information relating to Hunter Biden, and the FBI’s false portrayal of acquired evidence as disinformation. The volume and consistency of these allegations substantiate their credibility and necessitate this letter,” Grassley wrote in a July 25 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Some reports say Thibault was also involved with the Mar-a-Lago raid but a report on Fox News website says: Thibault was one of 13 assistant special agents in charge at the Washington field office. He was not involved in the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month at any level. If there is more clarity on this issue, we will add it.