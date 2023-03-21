Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has a terrible record of putting criminals back on the streets. Instead of focusing on reducing crime in New York, Bragg is going after former President Donald Trump. Trump even announced that he expects to get arrested this week.

Bragg has continued to pursue the payments Trump made to Stormy Daniels back in 2016. The case has been reviewed at the state and federal levels, and no action was taken. However, Bragg is intent on bringing down Trump.

Joe, Hunter, and the entire Biden family are being revealed as corrupt influence peddlers. Plus, Kirk Cameron faces protestors at his latest book reading.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

