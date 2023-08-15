Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Al Sharpton and decided to play the race card. Imagine that! Harris said that she was worried about black voter turnout in the 2024 elections because of new GOP laws that make it “harder” to vote.

Of course, Kamala Harris is referring to voter ID laws which increase security and do NOT make it harder to vote. The Democrats, however, will continue to play the race card as long as people buy into it.

GOP contenders flock to the Iowa State Fair. Plus, Joe Biden is off on another vacation while Hawaii burns.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel