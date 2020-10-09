WASHINGTON — President Trump will hold a “virtual rally” on conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s show on Friday as he continues to recover from the coronavirus.
“I’m thrilled to announce that our commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump, will be right here tomorrow hosting the largest virtual rally in radio history,” he said.
“Be sure to tune in. You don’t want to miss this. It will be special and I am really looking forward to it,” he went on.
More at the NY Post.
Listen in and talk about it here!
He should only hold debates, rallies, and other election appearances with a friendly host. Nobody who’s going to cut his mic, experience “technical difficulties” when he speaks, or tries to “fact check” him with fake facts. That’s utter nonsense and there’s no reason for him to tolerate it.
Trump has a real message to put out. All Biden has is Orange Man Bad and the GND. Both are loser messages.