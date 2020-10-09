The moderator of next week’s presidential debate raised eyebrows last night by publicly asking Anthony Scaramucci for advice after Donald Trump accused him of bias.
Steve Scully asked the former White House advisor ‘should I respond to Trump’ in a tweet which appeared to be a misdirected attempt at a private message.
Trump had complained to Fox News host Sean Hannity that Scully was a ‘never-Trumper, and I think somebody said he worked for Biden at one point’.
Scully’s tweet quickly drew criticism from Trump supporters who said it should be ‘disqualifying’ – but Scaramucci took it at face value, responding: ‘Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.’
@Scaramucci should I respond to trump.
— Steve Scully (@SteveScully) October 9, 2020
We need a different moderator at the v least. This is disqualifying. https://t.co/tnPhB6z0jj
— Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) October 9, 2020
This is not going to help the idea that Scully is *in any way* an objective and unbiased journalist and moderator https://t.co/abXNX8GjbH
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2020
It appears that our moderator for the next debate thinks he's dm'ing with Scaramucci but accidentally tweeted at him.
I'm sure he'll be a fair and unbiased moderator. https://t.co/gjbulY01dY
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2020
Here is the president’s interview with Sean Hannity last night.
Trump should blanket blow off all future debates. The official reason could be that Biden is too much of a pansy to risk getting covid from Trump, and that he would crumple like a leaf and blow away if he ever got infected. Which is 100% true. He’s as old as fart. Covid would kill him. At least this way he could stay alive a few more months before dementia destroys his remaining motor skills.
The Leftist stranglehold on presidential debates is unacceptable. There is no reason why Rush, Hannity, Ben Shapiro, Michelle Malkin, Tucker Carlson, ect ect should not moderate the debates. This needs to change.
Steve is just another secret shadow member of the Yale inspired Skully and Bones Society, also known as, Order 322 or The Brotherhood of Death. The oldest senior class society at the university, Skull and Bones has become a cultural institution known for its powerful alumni ( Boths President George Bushes, William Howard Taft who se father founded it in 1832), and various conspiracy theories. Apparently this Skully has to earn his bones by taking down a sitting President in a rigged debate.
“Bias revealed”, as if ANYONE believes the lying liberal press is anything BUT biased. The first amendment was never intended to protect a “press” that is openly attempting to destroy America.
debates i don’t need no stinkin debates!
my mind is set in stone vote for not one democrat period.