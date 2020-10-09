The moderator of next week’s presidential debate raised eyebrows last night by publicly asking Anthony Scaramucci for advice after Donald Trump accused him of bias.

Steve Scully asked the former White House advisor ‘should I respond to Trump’ in a tweet which appeared to be a misdirected attempt at a private message.

Trump had complained to Fox News host Sean Hannity that Scully was a ‘never-Trumper, and I think somebody said he worked for Biden at one point’.

Scully’s tweet quickly drew criticism from Trump supporters who said it should be ‘disqualifying’ – but Scaramucci took it at face value, responding: ‘Ignore. He is having a hard enough time. Some more bad stuff about to go down.’

@Scaramucci should I respond to trump. — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) October 9, 2020

We need a different moderator at the v least. This is disqualifying. https://t.co/tnPhB6z0jj — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) October 9, 2020

This is not going to help the idea that Scully is *in any way* an objective and unbiased journalist and moderator https://t.co/abXNX8GjbH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 9, 2020

It appears that our moderator for the next debate thinks he's dm'ing with Scaramucci but accidentally tweeted at him. I'm sure he'll be a fair and unbiased moderator. https://t.co/gjbulY01dY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2020

Here is the president’s interview with Sean Hannity last night.



