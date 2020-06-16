Radio shock jock Howard Stern addressed Monday on his SiriusXM show a 1993 skit in which he appeared in blackface and used the N-word multiple times.

Stern expressed “some regret,” according to a Yahoo.com report.

“The (stuff) I did was (freaking) crazy,” Stern said. “I’ll be the first to admit. I won’t go back and watch those old shows; it’s like, who is that guy. But that was my schtick. That’s what I did and I own it. I don’t think I got embraced by Nazi groups and hate groups. They seemed to think I was against them, too. Everybody had a bone to pick with me.”

The segment was part of a New Year’s Eve pay-per-view special in 1993, and Stern was reportedly spoofing Ted Danson alongside Sherman Hemsley who played Danson’s girlfriend at the time, Whoopi Goldberg.

The clip was brought back to life, recently, by filmmaker Tariq Nasheed and shared on social media. That helped continue the war of words between Stern and the Trump family when Donald Trump Jr., reportedly, picked it up and shared it over the weekend.

Yikes! NSFW: Howard Stern says N-word too many times during awful blackface impression that should have Libs yelling “CANCEL!” https://t.co/b9XJg2krnS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 12, 2020

“It was something in me, a drive you wouldn’t believe,” Stern said on his show. “As a young man, I wanted to succeed on the radio and I wanted to go (freaking) crazy. Emotionally, it was costing me a lot. The FCC was after me, the right wing was after me, I had the Ku Klux Klan after me, threatening my life. All kinds of crazy stories.”

But, Stern said, he underwent therapy and changed his show.

“I can’t be insane completely 24 hours a day,” he said. “I have to figure out a better way to communicate. So, I evolved and changed.

“The big headline is this, and this is my fear in all of this,” he reportedly added. “I was able to change my approach, able to change my life and change how I communicated. If I had to do it all over again, would I lampoon Ted Danson, a white guy in blackface? Yeah. I was lampooning him and saying, ‘I’m going to shine a light on this.’”

But, Stern said, he likely would have approached things differently, and, he said, he wishes the Trumps would follow his path.

“I will say, it (freaking) distresses me that Donald Trump Jr., and Donald, themselves won’t go into psychotherapy and change,” Stern said. “Why not change the way you’re approaching things because, wearing a masking is not a bad thing. Telling people the actual size of the crowd at your inauguration is OK. Attacking me during the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter is absolutely (freaking) crazy, concentrating on me.”

In the end, Stern said, the video revealed nothing new.

“We all know,” he said. “I was the craziest mother (expletive) on the radio. There will never be another show crazier than mine. There will never be another show, ever, that was as (freaking) wacky as my show. So crazy, I think I might have been insane.”

Stern added that he was “excited about the changes that are coming out of Black Lives Matter.”

“Watching (George Floyd) choked to death, as I’ve said before, it’s sickening and appalling and I think real change might be in the air,” he said. “It has nothing to do with me. It’s these guys hitting the streets and saying we’ve had enough. I’m excited about the real change that is coming … I’m excited about the changes I’ve made in my approach to radio.”

