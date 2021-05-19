Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order which bans mask mandates in public schools and local governments. Despite Abbott lifting mask mandates and opening businesses to full capacity back in March, many school districts continue to force children to wear masks all day. What will blue states think about this?

With this new executive order, schools and other governmental entities could face a fine of $1,000 for not complying. This follows the announcement by Gov. Abbott that Texas is experiencing its lowest Covid numbers since the pandemic began.

Jen Psaki says former President Trump didn’t do anything to help Middle East peace. Plus, the American Medical Association goes all in on critical race theory.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

