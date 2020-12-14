Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is not very happy with Joe Biden. AOC and Bernie Sanders want to push the country further to the left with their Medicare-for-all plans and the Green New Deal, but what they are seeing from Joe Biden is more corrupt, Obama-era swamp people. Is the marriage between the far left and Joe Biden already on the rocks?
AOC took to Instagram live to talk about her socialist agenda as well as her plans to pay for all her programs. For AOC, the phrase “tax the rich” is not just a slogan for her newest sweatshirt, it’s also her solution to just about any problem facing America.
Another Hunter Biden email has surfaced that suggests Joe Biden did know about Chinese business dealings. Plus, Bill Gates gives his prediction on when America will get back to normal from coronavirus.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I do not care what Bill Gates says. Microsoft helps China spy on its citizens and Microsoft helped build the Chinese military. Bill Gates should get a one way ticket to communist China. With regard to Joe and AOC, both are communists, both want to destroy the middle class, neither one of them wants law and order and they both want to destroy our Country and way of life. Freedom no more! With regard to Hunter, Joe Biden flew Hunter on Air Force II to China to ink a 1.5 billion dollar dea,l with the communist bank, so we all knew, that Joe knew, about Hunter’s deals.
That the Bronx Bolshevik even has a platform to speak in America is indicative of the rot and stench that has infiltrated this once great nation.
Somebody should tell this idiot that Medicare is not free. Beneficiaries must contribute enough to satisfy the guidelines in order to be eligible. If they did not, they can pay out of pocket for Part A Hospital Insurance up to $471/month per beneficiary in 2021. Those who are eligible do not pay for Part A. They do pay a monthly premium per beneficiary based on household income for Part B, medically necessary services. The minimum 2021 monthly premium per beneficiary is $148.50/month. The maximum for 2021 is $504.90/month per beneficiary. The 2021 Part B deductible is $203/beneficiary. Coinsurance is 20% of Medicare-approved costs. There is no coverage for hearing, vision, and prescription drugs. Prescription drugs can be covered under Part D with a premium based on income. There is limited Medicare 100-day nursing home coverage with a daily deductible for days 21 – 100.
2021 Part A Deductible and Coinsurance Amounts for Calendar Years 2020 and 2021 by Type of Cost Sharing
Inpatient hospital deductible – $1,484
Daily coinsurance for 61st-90th Day – $371
Daily coinsurance for lifetime reserve days – $742, up to 60 days over beneficiary’s lifetime then pay all costs
Skilled Nursing Facility coinsurance days 21 -100 – $185.50 pay all costs 101 days