Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is not very happy with Joe Biden. AOC and Bernie Sanders want to push the country further to the left with their Medicare-for-all plans and the Green New Deal, but what they are seeing from Joe Biden is more corrupt, Obama-era swamp people. Is the marriage between the far left and Joe Biden already on the rocks?

AOC took to Instagram live to talk about her socialist agenda as well as her plans to pay for all her programs. For AOC, the phrase “tax the rich” is not just a slogan for her newest sweatshirt, it’s also her solution to just about any problem facing America.

Another Hunter Biden email has surfaced that suggests Joe Biden did know about Chinese business dealings. Plus, Bill Gates gives his prediction on when America will get back to normal from coronavirus.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

