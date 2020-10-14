When President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump said Judge Barrett is a brilliant originalist. That brilliance was on full display as Barrett fielded a host of leftwing questions on Roe v Wade, precedent, and other legal matters with a blank notepad sitting next to her. “No notes” Barrett left the Democrats looking outclassed and outgunned.

It’s clear that the Democrats view Barrett as just another politician, because that’s what they look for in a judge. Judge Amy Coney Barrett, however, rebuked the Democrats’ attempts to paint her as a partisan, and instead showed that she will follow the Constitution as written.

Joe Biden is on a gaffe roll over the last couple of days. Plus, the World Health Organization comes out against lockdowns.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel