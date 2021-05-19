Black Lives Matter has condemned Israel’s ‘settler colonialism’ while declaring ‘solidarity with Palestinians’ in a statement on Twitter.
The BLM movement said it would ‘continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation’ as it equated the conflict in Gaza to anti-police protests in the US.
The tweet came as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered across the US and other western countries, calling for a ceasefire in the region.
President Joe Biden reportedly urged Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to wind down strikes in Gaza on Tuesday amid increasing pressure from the international community.
Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ). #freepalestine
— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) May 17, 2021
Thank you for your solidarity. From Ferguson to Palestine, our struggles against racism, white supremacy and for a just world are united!
— BDS movement (@BDSmovement) May 18, 2021
Israel fights to protect its civilians.
Hamas uses civilians to protect itself. pic.twitter.com/J6WVye1Lqy
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 18, 2021
