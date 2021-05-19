Black Lives Matter has condemned Israel’s ‘settler colonialism’ while declaring ‘solidarity with Palestinians’ in a statement on Twitter.

The BLM movement said it would ‘continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation’ as it equated the conflict in Gaza to anti-police protests in the US.

The tweet came as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered across the US and other western countries, calling for a ceasefire in the region.

President Joe Biden reportedly urged Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to wind down strikes in Gaza on Tuesday amid increasing pressure from the international community.
– Read more at the Daily Mail

No votes yet.
Please wait...