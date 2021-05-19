Black Lives Matter has condemned Israel’s ‘settler colonialism’ while declaring ‘solidarity with Palestinians’ in a statement on Twitter.

The BLM movement said it would ‘continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation’ as it equated the conflict in Gaza to anti-police protests in the US.

The tweet came as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered across the US and other western countries, calling for a ceasefire in the region.

President Joe Biden reportedly urged Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to wind down strikes in Gaza on Tuesday amid increasing pressure from the international community.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ). #freepalestine — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) May 17, 2021

Thank you for your solidarity. From Ferguson to Palestine, our struggles against racism, white supremacy and for a just world are united! — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) May 18, 2021

Israel fights to protect its civilians.

Hamas uses civilians to protect itself. pic.twitter.com/J6WVye1Lqy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 18, 2021