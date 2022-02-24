During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden talked about Trump, Russia, and collusion. Biden also talked tough against Russian President Vladimir Putin, tweeting that Biden had gone “toe-to-toe” with Putin. Does it look like Putin is afraid of Biden?
Putin and the Russian military continue their agression against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Biden and his press secretary Jen Psaki continue to put out meaningless statements and gestures. What will happen next?
The CDC says it is purposely withholding covid information from the public. Plus, Liz Cheney blasts former President Trump… again.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
We the U.S.A. have been Conned and Deceived with a corrupt, demented, puppet president who takes orders from anyone who will pay him.
This corrupt, dishonest demented, treasonous, destructive, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party’s puppet president is a laughing stock of the entire world. We can thank the treasonous, destructive, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented, puppet president Biden for all the misfortunes that our nation has come to it, since the corrupt, demented, puppet president Biden’s inauguration.
The Democrat Party wins most of their followers because they are ill-informed and/or low intellect.
Democrat’s propaganda or narrative works on an emotional level, not on the intellect level.
If these Fools continue to support this treasonous, destructive, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party, the Democrat Party will destroy our free country and WE the PEOPLE will serve the Socialist Democrat Party Dictatorship. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The greatest Russian collusion is the Biden dismantling of American’s energy resources in the face of Russian European aggression, to allow Putin the ability to energy blackmail our NATO defenders of freedom in Europe. Just what are they supposed to run their defending armies on??? Windmills and beany copters. Biden alone is doing Putin’s bidding, wittingly or unwittingly, but all the evidence and results point to Biden being a real cogent fumbling force of American treason, whose family east European money laundering crimes must be of such a large nature he will do anything, including sacrificing the 40 million Ukrainians, from allowing Putin to expose them and Joe getting American found out. Any energy oil profits made by he and Hunter should be seized and returned to the Ukraine to help them fight our enemies abroad. Everything Biden has screwed up, from our border confusion, to our price inflations, to our energy shortages has crippled America and benefitted PUTIN and enabled him to throw the dice and win on all fronts.
Biden is a sissy, a weakling, a criminal, a communist and dementia laden. Let’s face it, we have a drama queen as President, who is leading the United States into self destruction! Hey Joe, why not invite the communist Chinese and the Russians to take over the United States? Traitor, Joe!
Every time the senile Biden opens his mouth he proves just how incompetent he really is. Putin’s actions show just how little regard he has for Biden. He laughs because he pretty well knows that the US will do nothing to stop him. We can pretty well figure that Ukraine is gone and is now part of Russia.
If we don’t purge these left wing democrats from our government we will cease to exist as the United States of America, and our country will fall into another internal revolution. Not a very pretty picture to think about.
In dealing with Joe Biden, Putin could employ a line from Rush Limbaugh: “one hand tied behind my back just to make it fair”.
Biden used to remark about taking Trump out behind the gym if they were in high school. On the world stage as a world leader, Joe—you better be willing to back that up with definitive action; otherwise, your bluff will be called.