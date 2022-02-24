During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden talked about Trump, Russia, and collusion. Biden also talked tough against Russian President Vladimir Putin, tweeting that Biden had gone “toe-to-toe” with Putin. Does it look like Putin is afraid of Biden?

Putin and the Russian military continue their agression against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Biden and his press secretary Jen Psaki continue to put out meaningless statements and gestures. What will happen next?

The CDC says it is purposely withholding covid information from the public. Plus, Liz Cheney blasts former President Trump… again.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below

