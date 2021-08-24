As Joe Biden was telling Americans that “a lot could still go wrong” with the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan, the Taliban increased its control over the region. Emboldened Taliban leaders are now threatening the Biden administration, saying that if U.S. troops remain after Biden’s August 31 deadline, “there will be consequences.”

A new poll shows that the American people do not believe Joe Biden is competent to handle the job, and the vast majority believe that the Taliban surge increases the terrorism threat against America. What will Joe Biden do next?

Media coverage is starting to turn against Biden as Afghanistan chaos continues. Plus, conservative icon Larry Elder draws more attention in the California recall race.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

