With more than half of the NYPD unvaccinated against COVID-19, the department has issued an ultimatum: mask up, get the vaccine or face disciplinary action.

In a statement last week, the NYPD said cops who want to remove their masks at work must provide proof they’ve gotten the COVID inoculation to the department’s medical division — citing an executive order by Mayor de Blasio requiring contractors working for the city to do so.

“Members who do not have official proof of COVID-19 vaccination on file with the Medical Division must wear a face covering at all times while working, whether indoors or outside, including while driving in Department vehicles,” the mandated stated.

Vaccine or not, cops must still wear masks in elevators or when they’re interacting with the public. And they have to mask up whenever they’re present in a school, pre-K to 12th grade, in the city transit system or in a homeless shelter, correctional facility, nursing home or health care setting, the order said.

Officers can remove their masks to eat and drink, and adjust them because of the temperature or to correct a breathing condition.

The statement said it’s up to NYPD supervisors, from sergeants up, to enforce the policy, warning “appropriate disciplinary actions” will be taken against cops who flout the rules.

Just 47% of NYPD employees are vaccinated, according to police officials. So far, 59 members of the department have died of COVID, including school crossing guard Pauline Soto, who died Monday, and Det. Shantay Neal-Baker, who passed away Saturday.

The city’s major police unions have not yet commented on the new mandate.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.