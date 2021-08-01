Hunter Biden is back in the news following an interview in which Biden addressed his art critics by saying “f*** them.” Biden has been under fire for selling artworks at incredible prices to anonymous buyers, raising serious ethical questions.
Hunter Biden seems to have no problem at all selling his art to people who will surely want influence with his father — the big guy — Joe Biden. Hunter Biden’s laptop is still being investigated, and now this. Will anything be done?
“Hunter Biden is back in the news following an interview in which Biden addressed his art critics by saying “f*** them.” You know, Hunter, I kinda get that same vibe from your Dad in the White House—in fact, that seems to be his attitude towards the American people in general. Of course, anyone who would dishonor the voice of the people in the 2020 Presidential election and go so far as to steal the election, that says a lot about their character.
Massive jobs elimination, Southern border crisis, a steady flow of executive orders, control through COVID-19, promoting ineffective green energy, destroying our energy independence, creating havoc in the fossil fuel industry, fostering racial division, supporting climate change, incessant spending—and there is more—but our concern over all of this just goes out the window—Joe seems completely unruffled.
Will anything be done? Like Mr Kinzinger’s search for truth and accountability regarding the Jan 6th “investigation”?Since when are Democrats answerable for anything?
WIll anything be done? Not in this lifetime.
” Hunter Bidensays,Hoe, Hoe, tee- Hee, tee Hee, You Can’t Catch Me.. “