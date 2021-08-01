Hunter Biden is back in the news following an interview in which Biden addressed his art critics by saying “f*** them.” Biden has been under fire for selling artworks at incredible prices to anonymous buyers, raising serious ethical questions.

Hunter Biden seems to have no problem at all selling his art to people who will surely want influence with his father — the big guy — Joe Biden. Hunter Biden’s laptop is still being investigated, and now this. Will anything be done?

