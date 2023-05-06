In a move that defies reality, Joe Biden has named Kamala Harris as the new artificial intelligence czar. That’s right… the person who has trouble putting a coherent sentence together is now in charge of the administration’s efforts to control AI. Who thinks this will end well?

Kamala Harris has a history of misstatements and a complete inability to understand basic policy issues. Now, she’s heading up an area — artificial intelligence — that is moving faster than people realize.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul moves to ban gas stoves. Plus, the efforts to discredit Tucker Carlson continue.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

