Fox News once had a monopoly on conservative viewers, but not any more. With growing competition from conservative media such as Newsmax, OAN, and Right Side Broadcasting, Fox News has lost a considerable share of the conservative market. Is it just competition, or has Fox News actually pushed conservative viewers away?

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace received considerable criticism for his handling of a Trump-Biden debate. Hosts such as Juan Williams and Neil Cavuto often draw the ire of conservatives as well.

The mayor of St. Louis, the murder capital of the country, wants to defund the police. Plus, CNN’s Chris Cuomo shows there’s no limit to his lack of brains.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel