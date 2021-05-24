Fox News once had a monopoly on conservative viewers, but not any more. With growing competition from conservative media such as Newsmax, OAN, and Right Side Broadcasting, Fox News has lost a considerable share of the conservative market. Is it just competition, or has Fox News actually pushed conservative viewers away?
Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace received considerable criticism for his handling of a Trump-Biden debate. Hosts such as Juan Williams and Neil Cavuto often draw the ire of conservatives as well.
The mayor of St. Louis, the murder capital of the country, wants to defund the police. Plus, CNN’s Chris Cuomo shows there’s no limit to his lack of brains.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Who wants to watch Chris Wallace, Neil Cavuto, Juan Williams who are all liberals. Fox Business got rid of a true Conservative in Lou Dobbs. Fox is cutting their own throats.
Don’t omit the progressive guests with nothing intelligent to say…
Yes!!! They would like to blame it on “competition”. The problem is not the competition, it’s the repetition. With all of the other networks spewing the same exact talking points who needs to tune to FOX anymore.
ITS not competition or repetition. ITS THAT THEY have shifted to be liberals.. ERGO WE Didn’t leave them, THEY LEFT US!
Faux News disrespected their audience. They have no one to blame but themselves.
The quality of the “big three” evening commentators has slipped. Tucker is still Tucker with largely fresh and unique material. BUT he is now spending too much time pushing his shows on Fox Nation. Hannity has become boringly predictable with the same old, same old guests. He can’t ask a question anymore without editorializing and signalling to his guest the answer he expects. Every time he brings up Hunter Biden it is always “No Experience Hunter Biden” – You know the guy who blah blah blah. Laura Ingraham was refreshing at first but her producer has too many guests scheduled so she is always asking a question and then cutting the guest off when things start to get interesting. I’ve gotten so that I record everything and then watch all three speeding through the breaks and repetitive stuff and condense three hours down to about 45 minutes. I imagine that other conservatives feel the same way and, as other’s have pointed out, get their news from the conservative Internet sites, skipping Fox News.
Hannity is an anomaly to me. I have always considered him boring and predictable. I don’t always agree with Tucker, but at least he is NOT a robot. Dan Bongino is somewhat in the cast of a Hannity, and so, I likely won’t watch much. I would rather hear from Tucker and Ben Shapiro on a daily basis. Again, I’m a big boy, I don’t need someone to say what I think or badger his guest to say what he thinks. Laura Ingraham can’t ask a simple question either. What’s wrong with letting the guest lead? Can’t we conservatives handle a little variety of thought? I think we can…I can.
I kind of agree. That’s the way I see it too. However, With all the warts the big 3 Tucker, Hannity and Ingraham have more to say in one day than all the other networks say in a month. It hard to do a daily show especially when all three cover the same news. Even a devote conservative can have to much bad news to digest in one a day. Watching conservative news is part of my life. Its not a religion for me no one pays me for my views. Every day is real grind even for honest partisan reporters like Tucker Hannity, and Ingraham. I try not to be too judgmental. This isn’t the Oscars and their heart and mind are in the right place. Some days we all need a vacation. It not like we have any real power to implement policy. We all do the best we can given the sad state of the federal government trying ride herd, spy on every one who disagrees, brand them terrorists and to nullify our Constitution.
Keep putting more Liberals on there—if your popularity among Conservatives continues to decline, then you will have figured out the problem geniuses.
I record Tucker every night and watch when I can. I agree he’s pushing his other show too much! That’s about it for FOX SNOOZE for me. Used to be a big fan, but when that “smarmy” voter prediction analyst came on election night and predicted AZ too early and laughed about it, well, that was it for me!!!!
Try theepochtimes.com .
YA Chris Wallace and Juan Williams s are taking care of that for you.
Fox signaled a hard left turn back in March of 2020 when they suspended Judge Janine for simply questioning Ilhan Omar’s allegence which as we all know is anything but American and largley pro islamic jihad, and in the same week hired democratic mouth piece and known liar Donna Brazile.
As if that wasn’t bad enough, and what some don’t know is that Sarah Murdoch, wife of Rupert’s son Lachlan is a flaming liberal who worked for Hillary Clinton on the Clinton Climate Accord.
This was followed by reprehensible coverage of the 2020 election. and it semed like conservatives had finally had enough of Fox and started to watch Newsmax instead.
Now after being soundly spanked by falling ratings Fox is hoping you will forget all that and come back. Truth be told, and for full disclosure I do check in on Fox from time to time but still see far too many left leaning talking points and way too much blind acceptance of left controlled narratives in several areas, most notably having to deal with Covid, masks, and vaccines.
No conservative or fair-minded viewer can stand Chris Wallace, Cavuto, Juan William or Geraldo. They are the fair and balanced clown parade of dead-head Democrat stupidity at its worst.