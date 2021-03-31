Cancel culture is on the move, and it’s getting worse. Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, Dr. Seuss, and even Mr. Potato Head are in the crosshairs. Now, the woke mob is calling out sheet music for being racist and a sign of “colonialsim.” What’s next?
Social justice warriors seem to find racism in everything… but sheet music? According to some college professors, white privilege is evident in the study of classical music masters and the sheet music. The cancel culture radicals have lost their minds!
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp fires back at critics of Georgia’s new voting laws, while calls for boycotts build from the left. Plus, migrant border crossing teens in San Diego are given in-person schooling while American kids are still at home.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Let’s face it, all liberals are racist. How is that for your “sheets”, you woke idiots. With regard to Governor Kemp, in Georgia, you, the Secretary of State and Stacey Abrams fixed the election / committed voter fraud against Trump, because you hated Trump and now that Trump is out of office, you want to get reelected, so now, after the election, you have voter reform. Governor Kemp, you and your Secretary of State (who changed the voting laws, to destroy Trump’s chance of winning in Georgia) can go to you know where!!!!
Not just racist, but sexist (towards men) Bigoted (towards christians and jews), and OUT RIGHT TRAITORS to the USA!
Living on earth is racist… Turn the record over….EVERYONE… and I do mean EVERYONE is sick of hearing how everything under the sun in this country… you know the country that elected a 1/2 African American man for president … is racist. These morons have play that card so many times all the printing has worn off and no one can tell what racism is anymore. Blah… blah… blaaah racism …blah… blah blah …blah… I’M NEVER GOING TO LISTEN TO THAT EXCREMENT AGAIN!!! So just shut up.
One must understand that Democrats ONLY believe what they WANT to believe and what their masters tell them to believe. Facts, Truth, Reality and History are all irrelevant to a Democrat, if they don’t WANT to believe them or they do not fit into the con, deception or Lie that the Democrat Party is running at the time.
The Democrats will just make up their own Facts, Truth, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits the Democrat Party Con.
Many Black Democrats are beginning to wise up to the Lies, Cons and Deceptions of the dishonorable Democrat Party. So the Democrat Party has to replace them with those who will obey and vote for the Democrat Party, thus the encouragement, support and protection of the illegal immigrant.
Notice the new catch word, “Racist”,
everybody and everything that does not fit into the Socialist Democrat Party’s political coup is “racist”.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers and Gestapo are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State” and “racist”.
Quote; According to some college professors, white privilege is evident in the study of classical music masters and the sheet music. The cancel culture radicals have lost their minds! End of quote. Some college professors don’t mind taking advantage of “white supremacy” and colonialism- it is, after all, the way they got their jobs.