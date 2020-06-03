In a Joe Biden speech to community leaders, Biden said that cops should shoot an “unarmed man with a knife” in the “leg instead of the heart.” As the George Floyd riots continue, and people have been hurt, businesses destroyed, and vandalism and looting scare city landscapes, this is Joe Biden’s advice? What about the riots? What about the violence? What started in Minneapolis has spread, and leaders are doing little about it. Looting and brutality are being condoned, and this is Joe Biden’s advice?

New York Democrat Eliot Engel got caught expressing his true feelings on an open mic. Plus, a New York Times reporter excuses the violence and looting, because of “the times we live in.”

New York Democrat Eliot Engel got caught expressing his true feelings on an open mic. A New York Times reporter excuses the violence and looting, because of “the times we live in.” Plus, CNN’s Don Lemon labels President Trump a “dictator.”

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel