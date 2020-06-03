In a Joe Biden speech to community leaders, Biden said that cops should shoot an “unarmed man with a knife” in the “leg instead of the heart.” As the George Floyd riots continue, and people have been hurt, businesses destroyed, and vandalism and looting scare city landscapes, this is Joe Biden’s advice? What about the riots? What about the violence? What started in Minneapolis has spread, and leaders are doing little about it. Looting and brutality are being condoned, and this is Joe Biden’s advice?
New York Democrat Eliot Engel got caught expressing his true feelings on an open mic. Plus, a New York Times reporter excuses the violence and looting, because of “the times we live in.”
New York Democrat Eliot Engel got caught expressing his true feelings on an open mic. A New York Times reporter excuses the violence and looting, because of “the times we live in.” Plus, CNN’s Don Lemon labels President Trump a “dictator.”
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
When there are rioters and looters, either aim for the head or for central body mass. If there are 100 rioters you don’t waste ammo in the leg. Killing them is a proven deterrent.
If they’re close enough, always go for the head. If not, you’ll regret it.
LINK
Going for the leg is utter stupidity. There’s no basis in fact there. Just the idle ramblings of a senile old coot.
Joe has been wearing his mask so long he thinks he is the Lone Ranger and can shoot a gun out of the hand of an offender and then just call it quits. If I were Tara Reade and Joe was trying to attack me with a loaded middle finger, I’d shoot him in the leg too,,,,,,the middle one.
Wake up, Joe — an “unarmed man with a knife” is a guy carrying a deadly weapon.
If Biden had a brain……he’d take it out and play with it. A cretin.
Oh no, Joe, that might hurt. Better they should just shoot the weapon out of their hand like you saw Hoppy and Roy and Gene do on TV when you were a kid, right?
Biden has been in Congress since 1840 or so. Way before tv or radio came along.
You can aim for the leg, and let the kick back correct. C:
You can tell Biden has no life experience other than being a shyster lawyer. Center mass is how you are trained. Urban combat is not an arcade game. These protest rioters are down for the cause and will kill more police and military. This is their Lenin moment.
What I’d like to know is where they are getting their training. They seem way too organized to be a mob. Pallets of weapons pre-positioned for a long fight looks like the hand of a government was involved.
Biden is too STUPID to even be considered a MORON. A person with a knife is armed. Anything that can be used to hurt another is a weapon. So there is NO such thing as an unarmed man with a knife. People need to STOP the LIBERAL IGNORANCE of MOLLYCODDLING CRIMINALS. Put punishment back into Our Laws. People need to obey officers when they are approached by police. They also need to stop fighting with Police when arrested. Those rioting need to be put down hard and not excused because a person died no matter the color of their skin.